This Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti price cut in the boost your Black Friday needs

When you're building or upgrading a PC, the graphics card is typically the most expensive component. You can see mainstream graphics cards reaching $1,200 if you want to opt for the beefy Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. But, no one wants to drop that kind of cash on Black Friday, and with these budget graphics cards deals, you don't have to.

As part of the Black Friday Best Buy deals list, there are a healthy amount of graphics cards on sale right now, and they all happen to be in that 1080p sweet spot where most folks actually shop. You can save as much as $60 on the AMD Radeon RX 580 or $30 on the GTX 1660 Ti. That's more money you can spend on other Black Friday PC gaming deals.

All of these Best Buy graphics cards deals are worth your time, but if you're wondering which one is right for you, we here at TechRadar have a bit of advice. If you want to play all the new hotness at max settings in 1080p, the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is going to be the best option for you. There really aren't that many games that this graphics card can't master.

Next on the pecking order is the AMD Radeon RX 580. It's not quite as powerful as the GTX 1660 Ti, as it's an older graphics card, but it's still more than enough for most PC games at 1080p. You might run into one or two games (looking at you Metro Exodus and Control) that will give you a problem at this resolution, but beyond that, you should be fine.

Finally, there's the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650. Now, this card isn't as powerful as the other options, but that doesn't mean it's not worth your time. If all you plan to play is esports like Overwatch or League of Legends, this card will have no problem running them at high framerates, as long as you stick to 1080p.

As always, finding the best graphics card is all about knowing what you'll be using it for. So, before you click any of the deals down below, make sure you ask yourself which one is right for you – happy PC gaming!

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Gaming X: $319 $289 at Best Buy

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is more than capable of running even the best PC games at max settings already, but this MSI card takes it even further with a factory overclock. And, you can save $30 for Black Friday.View Deal

XFX Radeon RX 580 Black Edition: $219 $159 at Best Buy

The AMD Radeon RX 580 might be an older card at this point, but it's still a superstar at its price point, dominating the 1080p segment. And, this $60 Black Friday graphics card deal makes it an even better deal. View Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Gaming X: $199 $154 at Best Buy

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, at just $199 is meant to be the mainstream user's entry into the wonderful world of PC gaming, targeting 1080p at medium-high settings. And, with this $50 Black Friday deal, it makes even more sense as an entry point. View Deal