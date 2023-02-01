This last-minute Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals Samsung’s marketing campaign

Audio player loading…

Thanks to an avalanche of leaks we have a pretty clear idea of what the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will probably offer when they launch today (February 1), and now we’ve seen how Samsung will likely promote its new phones, thanks to an extensive Twitter thread.

The thread comes from Evan Blass (opens in new tab), who has a superb track record, and in any case these are clearly either real marketing materials, or the best fakes we’ve ever seen. Sadly, Blass’s tweets are protected, so we can't embed them here, but if you’re a follower we’d recommend clicking through to see them.

We’ve included some imagery below, but the tweets include videos that are worth a watch if you can’t wait until the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series unveiling at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT today.

(Image credit: Samsung / Evan Blass)

There’s not really much in the way of new information here, but highlighted features include the ability to take brilliant selfies with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 12MP front-facing camera no matter the lighting.

There’s also a video dedicated to the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s other cameras, mentioning its 200MP main camera, 10x optical zoom, and the ability to record up to 13 hours of 8K footage.

In fact, most of the information here is focused on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which apparently also has more than all-day battery life, the ability to charge from zero to 50% in 20 minutes, and comes with up to 512GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series also uses the toughest Gorilla Glass according to one of these videos – presumably meaning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which had already been all but confirmed for inclusion. The phones are said to also have a durable Armor Aluminum frame for protection against drops.

Gaming performance is also hyped, with one of the videos mentioning that these phones use the fastest mobile processor available – presumably meaning a version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

(Image credit: Samsung / Evan Blass)

Analysis: there’s little left to learn

Between the video and images shared by Blass, and all the previous Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks, it really is starting to feel like almost everything about these phones has been revealed.

Unless a lot of the leaks have been inaccurate, or Samsung has some surprises up its sleeve, there might not be much left to learn at the official unveiling during Galaxy Unpacked 2023.

Still, with only hours to go at the time of writing, we’ll find out soon. If you’d like to tune in for yourself, here’s how to watch the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch live. We’re also running a Samsung Galaxy S23 event live blog where you can follow along with all the action – and of course we’ll have extensive coverage of everything Samsung announces.