This Keurig coffee maker is back to its Black Friday price

Looking for a simple, mess-free way to enjoy espresso at home? Amazon has slashed 38% off the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, which is now down to just $49.99 from $79.99 , as part of its early Black Friday 2021 sales . (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best coffee maker deals in your region).

This coffee maker deal brings the single-serve espresso machine back down to the record-low price we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year.

You may not see a better price during the official Amazon Black Friday sale , and due to the ongoing global supply chain issues, we’d recommend snapping up this deal if you want to ensure your coffee maker arrives in time for the festive period.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon has reduced Keurig’s entry-level coffee maker by 38%. This compact single-serve coffee machine uses K-Cup pods and is just 5 inches wide meaning no matter how tight you are for kitchen countertop space, it’s sure to fit. The discount brings the K-Mini down to the record-low price we saw last Black Friday and Cyber Monday. View Deal

The best coffee makers ensure you can create barista-level coffee at home, and they’re among the most popular items on Black Friday and Cyber Monday as they can be a costly purchase, which is why we’re constantly rounding up the best Black Friday coffee machine deals. But a good coffee maker deal is welcome any time.

The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is available in six different colors, including blue, pink, and red. Extremely simple to use, it takes K-Cup coffee capsules and lets you adjust the volume of coffee brewed each time from between 6 fl oz and 12 fl oz.

It also has a removable drip tray, so mugs of different sizes can be accommodated and an Auto-off feature that switches the coffee maker off 90 seconds after brewing to help save energy.



The compact size of this coffee maker means the water reservoir can only hold enough for one cup of coffee at a time, so you will need it to top it up between uses. However, it's ideal for anyone that only makes one cup of coffee at a time or is on a tight budget.

