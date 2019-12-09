This incredible Moto Z4 deal will only cost you $10 a month

5G is typically expensive but it doesn’t have to be, as right now you can get the Moto Z4 for the remarkably low price of just $10 per month over 24 months.

That price is for the Moto Z4 from Verizon in Frost White or Flash Gray. It’s down from a standard price of $20.83 per month – so it’s less than half price, coming out at just $240 overall.

Technically, the Moto Z4 isn’t actually a 5G phone, but it can be – all you have to do is attach the 5G Moto Mod (sold separately for $349.99). So it’s still a relatively affordable way to get a 5G handset, especially at this discounted price. In fact, even at full price we declared this the cheapest of 2019’s 5G-capable handsets in our review.

Moto Z4 | $20.83 per month $10 per month at Verizon

The Moto Z4 is a versatile mid-range phone with a 5G add-on and at its current price of $240 spread across 24 monthly payments it's easily one of the cheapest ways to get a 5G handset.View Deal

And with or without 5G, the Moto Z4 is worth considering for your next phone. This is a decent mid-range handset, with a Snapdragon 675 chipset, 4GB of RAM, a 6.4-inch 1080 x 2340 OLED screen, a 48MP rear camera, and a 25MP front-facing one.

It also supports all Motorola’s other Moto Mods, so if you want an extra battery, better speakers, or a number of other things, you can clip them on.

It’s not clear how long this $10 per month offer will last, so if you’ve been eyeing up the Moto Z4 or a 5G phone in general, now’s the time to buy, and with Christmas around the corner it could also make a great present.