This $699 MacBook Air deal makes it cheaper than an iPad Pro

Apple made headlines when it abandoned the Butterfly keyboard in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but it's still there in the most recent MacBook Air. In fact, you have to go all the way back to 2017 to get a livable keyboard in the Air – luckily Amazon has that exact model on sale.

Right now you can pick up this sweet Black Friday laptop deal, scoring the 2017 MacBook Air with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for just $699. It's an older processor to be sure, but it's really not that much slower than the current mid-2019 model, and this $300 Amazon Black Friday deal is pretty awesome.

MacBook Air 2017: $999 $699 at Amazon

The 2017 MacBook Air remains the most affordable way to break into the macOS ecosystem, and with this steep Black Friday discount, it's cheaper than ever. Sure, it has an older design, but at $300 off, it's an easy choice. View Deal

This model of the MacBook Air is still using an old Intel dual-core processor, and a 900p display. That doesn't sound super great on paper, but if you have a kid that needs their first computer or just want something you can carry around without worrying about price, it can still do pretty much everything you throw at it. Plus, macOS is frankly amazing at working with older hardware.

Plus, you can't forget the keyboard: this laptop came out before Apple started shoving the Butterfly keyboard into literally every laptop in its lineup. If you want a comfortable, quiet keyboard that won't break because it gets some dust on it, you can either get this laptop or spring for the much more expensive MacBook Pro 16-inch. If you ask us, it's an easy choice.

And, if you don't want to get an older version of the MacBook Air, fret not: there are plenty of other Black Friday laptop deals out there, whether you're looking for a newer MacBook Air or a Macbook Pro.

Apple MacBook Air 2019 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save a very tempting $200 off the price of this year's MacBook Air. If you want the latest version of Apple's thin and light laptop, this is a top choice that knocks the price down to just $900.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB: $1,499.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has cut $200 off the price of the 2019 model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. With an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, this is a brilliantly powerful – yet portable – MacBook.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch Intel Core i9, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 560X: $2,799.99 $2,349.99 at Amazon

This deal has just got even better, with Amazon cutting $450 off the price of the MacBook Pro model that comes with a 9th generation Intel Core i9 processor, 512GB SSD and AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU. View Deal

Apple MacBook 15-inch Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 555X: $2,399.99 $2,049.99 at Best Buy

Get a huge $350 off this model of the 15-inch MacBook Pro, with a 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB hard drive. This model also features the AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU. This deal now has an extra $150 off compared to a few days ago.View Deal

And, if you agree with Apple that iPads are the future of computing, you can find some killer Black Friday iPad deals down below.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB, $329 $249 on Amazon

Pick up the new Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB model for 24% off with this pre-Black Friday deal. This model comes with the triple-pin connectors previously exclusive to iPad Air and iPad Pro models that allows the iPad to connect to keyboard accessories.View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 128GB, $429 $329 on Amazon

Pick up the new Apple iPad 10.2-inch 128GB model for 23% off with this pre-Black Friday deal. This model comes with the triple-pin connectors previously exclusive to iPad Air and iPad Pro models that allows the iPad to connect to keyboard accessories.View Deal

Apple iPad WiFi + Cellular 10.2-inch 32GB, $459 $379 on Amazon

If you want an Apple tablet that hooks up to a mobile data connection, choose the new Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB model for 17% off with this pre-Black Friday deal. This model comes with the triple-pin connectors previously exclusive to iPad Air and iPad Pro models that allows the iPad to connect to keyboard accessories.View Deal

iPad Pro 10.5 (2017) WiFi 512GB: $999 $699 at Walmart

You'll especially like this if you want to fill your tablet up with apps and media - spend just $70 more and you can upgrade your storage to a massive 512GB. At this size you can take full advantage of the more powerful features of the iPad Pro, so don't take the decision lightly.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 64GB: $799 $749 at Walmart

The smallest iPad Pro available is also carrying an even smaller price tag at Amazon this week. With a saving of $124, this 64GB iPad Pro is perfectly suited to running a range of apps and storing a few movies and shows on top. You won't want to be using this for any heavy-duty media work but note-taking and light art will be lightning fast. WiFi and Cellular version available for $879.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 256GB: $949 $879 at Amazon

If you don't think 64GB is going to cut it, you can also grab an 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for $879 at Amazon at the moment. Linked here is the Silver model, but the Space Gray version comes in at $879 if you prefer that. WiFi and Cellular version available for $1019.View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 256GB: $1,149 $949 at Best Buy

Best Buy members discount: You can grab the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for under $1,000 at Best Buy this week, thanks to the Best Buy Members discounts. If you aren't already a member, signing up is free and easy - and well worth it to save $200 on the latest iPad Pro. WiFi and Cellular version available for $1,099.99.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 512GB: $1,349.99 $1,149.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy Members can save $200 on this 512GB, 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This iPad Pro will keep all your favorite high-performance apps and downloads while running everything smoothly. If you're not already a member, signing up is free and easy and will save you a load of cash over the Black Friday weekend. WiFi and Cellular version available for $1,299.99.

View Deal

Need some accessories to go with your new MacBook purchase? Why not pick up a pair of headphones - perfect for video calls or listening to music while you work or game. There are some fantastic Black Friday headphone deals available right now.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $164 at Amazon

These are the newest non-Pro AirPods, the updated version with a wirelessly charging case, and today's Black Friday discount offers a savings of $35. That's a very rare Apple deal - although we will likely see them cheaper in the coming days.View Deal

(LIMITED STOCK) Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $234.99 at Amazon

You asked for it and we delivered: a real-life deal on AirPods Pro with delivery just before Thanksgiving. Yes, that's how limited this Black Friday AirPods deal is today – it sold out twice on us so far, and now it's saying the AirPods won't be delivered until December 1, and changes often - but if you can wait, that's still a great price.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

These headphones from Sony are the best in the world (according to us), with excellent comfort, high-quality sound, and superb noise cancelling making them an easy buy.

View Deal

Not in the US? You can find the best MacBook Air 2017 prices in your region below.

