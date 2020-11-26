This Chromebook deal could be the best one we see on Black Friday

Walmart may have just dropped the best Chromebook deal we'll see on Black Friday, knocking a huge $270 off the excellent Acer Chromebook 715.
The Acer Chromebook 715 is a brilliant Chromebook, with some excellent specifications that ensures Chrome OS runs fast and smoothly on this device, and is an amazing Black Friday deal.
It's so good, it's easily one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we're likely to see as well.
Acer Chromebook 715:
$549.99 $279 at Walmart
Save $270 - this might just be the best Chromebook deal we'll see on Black Friday, with almost 50% knocked off this impressively powerful Chromebook with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.View Deal
With Black Friday coming tomorrow, and Cyber Monday deals following after the weekend, we may not see a better Chromebook deal.
