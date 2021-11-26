This cheap Gigabyte gaming laptop Black Friday deal is your best chance to get an RTX 3060

Tracking down an Nvidia RTX 3000-series GPU at a reasonable price is about as likely as spotting Bigfoot in the wild, which makes this Gigabyte Black Friday gaming laptop deal from Best Buy all the more appealing – it’s got one built in!

The 15.6-inch Gigabyte Aero laptop comes equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 installed, as well as other impressive specs like an Intel Core i7-11800H (8-core / 4.6GHz boost) processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 4K OLED display. That sort of specs list would be attractive at the best of times, but Best Buy is knocking $650 off the usual asking price, bringing it down to just $1,249.99, from a usual RRP of $1,899.99.

Gigabyte Aero 15, 15.6-inch, Intel Core i7 11800H, Nvidia RTX 3060, 4K OLED, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $1,899.99 Gigabyte Aero 15, 15.6-inch, Intel Core i7 11800H, Nvidia RTX 3060, 4K OLED, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $1,899.99 $1,249.99 at Best Buy

A portable powerhouse with a gorgeous screen, the Gigabyte Aero 15 is that rarest of things – a gaming laptop on sale at an affordable price with a highly sought after RTX 3000 series GPU built in.

Now, it’s worth noting that the RTX 3060 in here is the laptop variant – slightly lower in power, and tuned for battery efficiency.

So it’s not going to quite push the frame rates that a full-size desktop version would (or necessarily have the power to make the most of that 4K screen in a high-end game), but it’s still a highly-capable card, with the DLSS upscaling and ray-tracing trickery of the other cards in the series.

