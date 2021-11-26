Trending

This cheap Gigabyte gaming laptop Black Friday deal is your best chance to get an RTX 3060

It might be the best Black Friday gaming laptop deal you’ll find

Tracking down an Nvidia RTX 3000-series GPU at a reasonable price is about as likely as spotting Bigfoot in the wild, which makes this Gigabyte Black Friday gaming laptop deal from Best Buy all the more appealing – it’s got one built in!

The 15.6-inch Gigabyte Aero laptop comes equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 installed, as well as other impressive specs like an Intel Core i7-11800H (8-core / 4.6GHz boost) processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 4K OLED display. That sort of specs list would be attractive at the best of times, but Best Buy is knocking $650 off the usual asking price, bringing it down to just $1,249.99, from a usual RRP of $1,899.99.

Gigabyte Aero 15, 15.6-inch, Intel Core i7 11800H, Nvidia RTX 3060, 4K OLED, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD:  $1,899.99

Gigabyte Aero 15, 15.6-inch, Intel Core i7 11800H, Nvidia RTX 3060, 4K OLED, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $1,899.99 $1,249.99 at Best Buy
A portable powerhouse with a gorgeous screen, the Gigabyte Aero 15 is that rarest of things – a gaming laptop on sale at an affordable price with a highly sought after RTX 3000 series GPU built in.

Now, it’s worth noting that the RTX 3060 in here is the laptop variant – slightly lower in power, and tuned for battery efficiency. 

So it’s not going to quite push the frame rates that a full-size desktop version would (or necessarily have the power to make the most of that 4K screen in a high-end game), but it’s still a highly-capable card, with the DLSS upscaling and ray-tracing trickery of the other cards in the series.

