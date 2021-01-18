This brilliant wireless earbuds deal sees the Jaybird Tarah slashed by 70%

If your New Year's resolutions include a promise to get fitter, you'll need a great pair of running headphones to boost your workouts – and right now, you can get the brilliant Jaybird Tarah wireless earbuds at their lowest price at Amazon.

Usually $99.99, Amazon has slashed the price of Jaybird's earbuds to just $29.99, saving you an enormous $70. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

This great deal first appeared in December, before spiking back up to full price again at the beginning of the year – and now, the Jaybird Tarah are back down to their lowest ever price.

Save $70 on these fantastic workout headphones from Jaybird. With flexible eartips, an IPX7 water-resistance rating, and a six-hour battery life, these buds are a match made in heaven for fitness fanatics on a budget.View Deal

Jaybird has quickly become one of the best go-to brands for sports and running earphones, and its budget-friendly Tarah earbuds are a great option for anyone who wants to boost their workouts with a little music without breaking the bank.

These capable and well-made running earphones come with a high water resistance rating, so they can withstand a little sweat or rain, and flexible silicone earfins to keep them securely in place as you workout.

With strong audio for the price and a battery life of six hours, you really can't go wrong at this price, even if the Tarah lack some of the fancier features of more premium Jaybird products like the Tarah Pro.

