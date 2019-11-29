This Black Friday MacBook Air deal is the cheapest we've ever seen the 2019 model

The new MacBook Air is characterized by a sleek new design, a built-in Touch ID sensor and a Retina display. To top it off, there's a sweet Black Friday MacBook deal at Micro Center that makes this awesome laptop even better. Not in the US? Scroll down for the best MacBook Air 2019 deals in your area.

Right now you can pick up the 2019 MacBook Air with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for just $779, down $320 from its list price of $1,099. However, if you want to take advantage of this sweet Black Friday laptop deal, you're going to have to go down to your local Micro Center (if you luckily have one nearby). We think this deal is absolutely worth the extra effort.

MacBook Air 2019: $1,099 $779 at Micro Center

The MacBook Air 2019 is packed with a fanless Intel Core processor, 8GB of RAM and one of the fastest SSDs, all in one of the most beautful laptop chassis on the market today. And, for just $779, it makes for one hell of a Black Friday deal.

View Deal

Now, it should be noted that this computer is designed first and foremost for everyday computing tasks – think checking your email, surfing the web or maybe some light Photoshop work. A MacBook Pro, this is not. But the discounted $779 pricetag is the perfect price for what the MacBook Air offers users - even Apple haters won't be able to argue there.

It does come with the oft-maligned Butterfly keyboard that was swapped out in the newest MacBook Pro, but at least Apple will replace it if anything bad happens. At the end of the day, if you're just looking for a sleek laptop for school or home, that you can show off in your local Starbucks, you can't go wrong here.

We do realize that not a ton of people live within convenient distance to a Micro Center, but luckily there are plenty of awesome Black Friday Mac deals available right now, so we went ahead and listed some more down below.

MacBook Air 2019: $1099 $899 at B&H

You can save $200 on a new MacBook Air. This is the 2019 model, and features a 13.3-inch display as well as 128GB of internal storage. It runs on a Intel Core i5 with 8GB of RAM.

View Deal

MacBook Air 2019 (256GB): $1299 $1099 at B&H

This deal will help you get more storage from a MacBook Air at the same price as a lower-storage model. This gets you 256GB of storage in an Intel Core i5-powered model with 8GB of RAM.

View Deal

MacBook Air (512GB): $1499 $1299 at B&H

Get extra storage in the new MacBook Air 13-inch with this deal. You'll save $200 on the 512GB model, which runs on an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM.

View Deal

MacBook Air 13-inch (2019) 128GB | $1,099 $899 at Best Buy

For well under $1,000, you're getting a nippy little 128GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and an 8th generation i5 processor. A slimline, portable shell, this is an entry level MacBook with the price tag to match. That said, it will fly through everyday tasks and app multi-tasking with ease.

View Deal

MacBook Air 13-inch (2019) 256GB | $1,299 $1,099 at Amazon

Save $200 and double your SSD! This 256GB MacBook Air is perfect for squeezing even more apps and downloads onto your new laptop. You'll be able to run more powerful programs faster and smoother with a step up in processing as well as 8GB of RAM. You can also grab this deal at Best Buy if you're a member, with 3 months of Apple Music included.

View Deal

Macbook Air 13-inch (2019) 512GB | $1,699 $1,449 at B&H

Looking for the big power in a tiny shell? This is the latest MacBook Air to be released and comes with a whopping 512GB of SSD storage and 16GB of onboard RAM. At $150 off, B&H are leading the charge on Black Friday MacBook deals for this particular model today. You can save yourself more cash by opting for the 8GB RAM option available for $1,299.

View Deal

MacBook Air 13-inch (2018) 256GB | $1,399 $1,189.99 at Best Buy

Save $210 on the earlier 2018 MacBook Air. At this price point, you're better off spending the extra $10 to future proof your new laptop with the 2019 256GB deal above, but there's little under the hood separating the two models so there's no pressure to get the latest model. You'll also get a year of Apple TV+ included if you're a Best Buy Member.View Deal

MacBook Air 13-inch (2018) 512GB | $1,799 $1,499 at B&H

If you're not sure if you need a Pro or an Air, this 512GB model might give you the best of both worlds. You'll get a massive amount of storage and super speedy processing in a lightweight shell. Plus, by picking up this earlier model you're also getting a storage size rarely found in the 2019 model. At $1,499, if you're likely to be user highly powerful apps and multitasking frequently, you might want to take a look at the Pro just to make sure you're not missing anything.

View Deal

Black Friday deals around the web