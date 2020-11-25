This Apple MacBook Air Black Friday deal can save you $100

Thanks to the early roll out of Black Friday deals ahead of the big day, you can get this last-gen Apple MacBook Air (2020) with Intel Core i3 processor for $899 over at Amazon right now (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

MacBook Air 2020: $999 $899 at Amazon

This MacBook Air has been $949 at Amazon for a while now, but last week we saw an $899 price at B&H Photo, so Amazon has also dropped the price of the Intel-based MacBook Air down to $899 as well.

With the release of the latest MacBook Air (M1) earlier this month, the last-generation MacBook Airs are going on sale for Black Friday to help clear out retailer inventory ahead of the holiday season.

While we would recommend spending the extra $100 and getting yourself the latest MacBook Air with the new M1 chip (selling for $999 on Amazon), if you're not ready to commit to the brand-new and largely untested ARM-based processor yet - we love it, but it's not without some wrinkles that still need ironing out - then you can take advantage of the perfect timing of the new laptop's release to get yourself a Black Friday deal on an Apple laptop that otherwise wouldn't go on sale for several more months at least.

With the dual-core, 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with Intel Iris Plus graphics, 2560x1600 Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, this is an excellent all-around general use laptop at a fantastic price.

If you're not in the US, you can still get a great deal on the Apple MacBook Air (2020) no matter where you are in the world.

