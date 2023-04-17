This Apple Mac Mini rival packs 64GB RAM and a sub $800 price tag

Minisforum has announced the release of its newest mini PC (opens in new tab), the Venus NPB7.

The device comes equipped with a dual 2.5 GbE port system and an Intel Core i7-13700H processor with the Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs integrated graphics solution.

In addition to its processor and Ethernet connectivity, the Venus NPB7 also supports DDR5 (opens in new tab)-5200 memory and has one M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 and one 2.5-inch SSD (opens in new tab) slot. It also comes with Wi-Fi 6E (opens in new tab) and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and can support up to four displays (4K@60 Hz) via two HDMI and two USB 4 video outputs.

Venus NPB7

The Venus NPB7 will be shipped with Windows 11 Professional (opens in new tab) preloaded starting mid-May, except for the barebone version.

The dual Ethernet ports should be especially appealing for those who need fast internet connectivity and data transfer speeds. With the bonus of Windows 11 Professional preloaded, the Venus NPB7 is sure to be a popular choice for those needing a new business computer that has the power of a workstation.

The Venus NPB7 is available for purchase at an early bird price of $489, a discount from its regular price of $609.

Several configurations of the Venus NPB7 are available, each with its early bird and retail prices. The first configuration is a 16/512GB model, available for $609 and $759, respectively. The second configuration is a 32/512GB model, priced at $669 and $829. The third configuration has 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, priced at $699 for the early bird and $879 for retail. The final configuration has 64GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, priced at $799 for the early bird and $999 for the retail price. All configurations come with the option of a US, UK, or AU power adapter.