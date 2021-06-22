These great Sony WF-XB700 wireless earbuds are over 50% off – but not for long

If you're still looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds in the Prime Day deals, you could be in luck, as there's an amazing Lightning Deal on right now for Sony's WF-XB700 earbuds that you won't want to miss.
The Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earbuds are down to just $59.99 right now, which is $70 cheaper than the usual asking price of $129.99. We gave them four out of five stars in our review (so you know they're good), and with this kind of saving you'll want to make sure to snag a pair before they sell out. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Sony WF-XB700 deal on Prime Day
Sony WF-XB700:
$129.99 $59.99 at Amazon
Save $70 – These true wireless earbuds have a lot to offer: they deliver a fun, energetic sound quality, they feel comfortable during long listening sessions, and have an 18-hour combined battery life. They may lack active noise cancellation, but they're a fantastic buy at this price.View Deal
These true wireless earbuds are at a great price right now for just $59.99 at Amazon US. When we reviewed the Sony WF-XB700 earbuds we gave them four out of five stars, noting that they packed quite a punch with their bass, and offered a comfortable fit.
Thanks to the IPX4 waterproof rating, they're sweat and water-resistant, making them a fantastic choice for your next pair of gym earbuds – and even if you aren't a fan of working out these are a great pair of true wireless earbuds that won't break the bank, especially at this limited-time price.
