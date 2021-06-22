These amazing Echo Dot Prime Day deals will make your home smarter than ever

Turn your house into a smart home with this brilliant Prime Day deal, which gives you two Echo Dot (4th generation) Alexa smartspeakers and a TP-Link Tapo P100 Smart Plug for just £49.98.
Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for Amazon Echo Dot deals in your region.
This kit, which saves you over £60, allows you to control compatible smart home devices with just your voice. You could position the Echo Dots in two different rooms in your home for better coverage.
Meanwhile, the TP-Link Tapo P100 Smart Plug lets you turn off anything plugged into it using your voice (or a smartphone app). So, you could plug in an old lamp, for example, name the smart plug as 'lamp', and then say 'Alexa, turn on lamp'. Hey presto – your old lamp is now a smart one!
In the US, there's a decent offer that bundles an Echo Dot (4th Gen) with a Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb for just $24.99, which is another very affordable way expand your smarthome.
Today's best Echo smart home deals
Echo Dot (4th generation), 2-pack + TP-Link Tapo P100 Smart Plug:
£119.97 £49.98 at Amazon
Save £62.99 - This awesome deal gives you two Echo Dot smart speakers, plus a TP-Link Smart Plug for just £50. It's a great way to start building your smart home, and use Alexa to control your devices with just your voice.View Deal
Echo Dot (4th generation) + Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb:
$64.98 $24.99 at Amazon
Save $39.99 - If you're in the US, then this is a great alternative deal. You get a single Echo Dot, along with a Bluetooth-controlled light bulb. Screw it into a socket, and you can use Alexa to turn the light on and off, or change the colors.View Deal
These are both handy kits that can help you get started with controlling your home using the Alexa voice assistant (or via the Alexa smartphone app).
More Echo Dot deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Echo Dots right here, with offers available in your region.
