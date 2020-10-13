These air purifier deals are only running for 6 hours, and they're the best prices we've seen this year

It wouldn't be 2020 without some air purifier deals on Amazon Prime Day, would it? The best air purifier deal of the moment puts the Alen BreatheSmart at its cheapest ever price, and this 20% saving is only around for six hours. This air purifier deal runs through 9pm TODAY, and that's if it doesn't sell out first. Like sanitizer and toilet paper, you'll have to be speedy to grab this deal in-stock.

Having an air purifier is always useful, but the coronavirus has lead to even more hygiene-conscious buyers looking for great air purifier deals. The Alen BreatheSmart has been sold out for a while now, so we're sure that this six-hour 20% saving will be a sellout.

Alen BreatheSmart FIT50 Air Purifier for Bedrooms: $550 $440 at Amazon

It's not only (newly) back in stock, it's also on sale. The Alen BreatheSmart has a coverage area of 900 square feet, and a HEPA filter layer which traps 99.97% of particles. Deal ends 9pm, October 13th.View Deal

Alen BreatheSmart FIT50 Air Purifier for Bedrooms: $550 $440 at Amazon

Kill airborne germs and mold with the Alen BreatheSmart FIT50 air filter. This is the cheapest Alen FIT50 you can buy. Deal ends 9pm, October 13th.

View Deal

Anyone spending more time at home these days (which is pretty much all of us) will benefit from an air purifier. HEPA filters work to capture pollen, dust, smoke, and germs to create a cleaner home. They also remove pesky odors and prevent mold from spreading.

The Alen BreatheSmart 45i comes with a smart sensor that adjusts depending on your air quality. You can watch your air quality rating change from red to blue as particles are extracted.

More air purifier deals

Looking for more air purifier deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.