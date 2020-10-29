There's $250 off one of the world's best electric scooters at Best Buy right now

The Black Friday deals have arrived early at Best Buy, with huge savings on electric scooters and hoverboards. The best early deal is a huge $250 off the superb Segway Ninebot ES2 electric scooter, which is smartly styled and built to last.

This isn't some cheap, flimsy scooter – the Segway Ninebot ES2 makes the most of Segway's years of engineering expertise, and is built to last with internally routed cabling to avoid damage, built-in LED lights for safety, a wide deck for easier balancing, and a customizable LED display so you can easily see your current speed, battery level, and more essential data at a glance.

Segway Ninebot ES2 | $649.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

The Segway Ninebot ES2 is already one of the best value scooters around, and with $250 off in Best Buy's early Black Friday sale, it's a no-brainer. Sure, you could pay less for a scooter, but this is a serious vehicle that's built to last years and won't let you down. Its simple folding mechanism means you can easily store it at home or in the office while charging, too.

If you're looking for a scooter for weekend fun rather than regular riding, Best Buy has you covered with some impressive savings on Hover-1 products – specifically the Gambit electric scooter and Superfly hoverboard.

Hover-1 Gambit | $249.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for an electric scooter that's lightweight and fun rather than a workhorse for chores and commuting, the Hover-1 Gambit might be just the ticket – especially with $90 off. It maxes out at 15mph, and has a range of up to nine miles on a single charge. It folds down for easy storage, too.

Hover-1 Superfly | $199.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

The Hover-1 Superfly is a whole lot of fun, with bright LEDs on the wheels and deck that can be customized through the app, and a built-in Bluetooth speaker. It has a top speed of 7mph, and can keep rolling for up to six miles. With $80 off, it's a great Christmas gift for a loved one – or yourself!

If you're outside the US, don't worry – we've rounded up the best electric scooter deals where you are right here.