The world’s fastest office inkjet printer is cheaper than you think

If you're looking for a new printer, then the HP PageWide Pro 552dw could be the one for you. Although it’s been around for more than three years now, it still holds the record for the fastest colour inkjet printer that you can buy off the shelf with a print speed of 70ppm (pages per minutes).

There are far faster options around, like the Riso GD9630, which reaches 160ppm, but this costs more than $28,000 a piece and takes up a whole room.

In contrast, the 552dw costs a mere $700 and fits easily on a desk. It reaches its maximum speed when printing in black and draft, but using the industry standard (ISO, laser comparable), the speed can come down to 50ppm when printing in colour.

Speedy

HP achieved this speed by using a head that prints the whole width of the page; hence the name PageWide. It is first and foremost an office printer which means that its native printing resolution is lower than you’d get from a photo printer (600 x 600 dpi).

It has two paper trays as standard, 512MB memory and offers a wide variety of connectivity options as standard (NFC, Wireless, USB 2.0 port, 10/100Mbps Ethernet).

And, while it doesn’t include a USB cable by default, it does have a one-year, onsite warranty and support which can be tripled for another $139.