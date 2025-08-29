We’ve seen plenty of great back-to-school deals and the HP Smart Tank 6001 printer definitely makes the cut

If your home or office needs a new printer, now’s the right time to get one of the best ink tank printers at a significantly lower price than usual.

We’re talking about the HP Smart Tank 6001 all-in-one printer that is currently heavily discounted, giving you high-quality printing, smart connectivity, and enough ink to last you two years on one purchase.

Today's best HP Smart Tank 6001 all-in-one printer deal

Get the HP Smart Tank 6001 printer for $100 less Until September 20, the HP Smart Tank 6001 printer doesn’t cost its usual $359.99. In fact, during this time, you’ll be able to get it at only $259.99. That’s right, this offer will save you $100 on the one-time purchase and even more money in the long run thanks to the device’s cost efficiency. You’ll also be getting your hands on a two-year’s worth of ink that will see you print thousands of pages before the word ‘refill’ even pops into your thoughts. Read more ▼

Why the HP Smart Tank 6001 printer is worth it?

This deal is great for many reasons, the most important one being the refillable reservoirs holding a lot more ink than any of those traditional, obsolete options. Working as a reliable home printer, it eliminates the constant buying of expensive, low-yield cartridges every few months.

With the HP Smart app, the setup process is a breeze as it lets you connect and print away from your phone or laptop in minutes. It works fast enough to make it useful every day, hailing speeds of up to 12 pages per minute in black and 7 pages per minute in color.

The tray holds up to 150 sheets, can print wirelessly from almost any device, and boasts self-healing Wi-Fi that takes care of any connection problems by itself, keeping your workflow seamless and glitch-free.

Additionally, the HP Smart Tank 6001 takes up only 16.83 x 14.33 x 7.82-inch space and works with Windows 11 and macOS 10.14 and newer.