Ending soon! This all-in-one printer from HP can print up to 8000 color pages and is on sale right now

Back-to-school deals are in full swing, and if you’re shopping for an all-in-one wireless color printer, then we have got you covered with this stunning deal from HP.

The HP Smart Tank 7602 inkjet printer delivers up to 8,000 color pages and 6,000 black pages, with the ink bottles included in the package, covering any school project or office requirements you may have.

Today's best HP Smart Tank 7602 all-in-one printer deal

Limited time offer: save up to $120 on the HP Smart Tank 7602 Originally priced at $469.99, the HP Smart Tank 7602 is now available for $349.99. HP’s Smart Tank series is great for buyers looking to ditch the obsolete technology of inkjet cartridges. Now you can simply refill the tanks and do it at a lower cost, while enjoying greater printing quality and speed. This deal will land you a cost-efficient all-arounder that can print thousands of pages out of the box before you need to reach for a refill. Read more ▼

Why do we recommend the HP Smart Tank 7602

Besides the voluminous tank, we recommend the 7602 series for its printing speeds of 22 ppm in draft mode, 15 ppm in black, and 9 ppm in color for ISO print.

Moreover, you can forget about flipping pages back and forth as the 7602 features automatic two-sided printing while keeping an eye on your ink and paper levels. All of this is delivered via the built-in dual-band Wi-Fi, featuring a self-healing option that can auto-detect and fix connectivity issues.

Additionally, the HP Smart app will allow you to set up easy printing, scanning, sharing, emailing, and more via a single tap.