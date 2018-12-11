The waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for the first time

The newly released Kindle Paperwhite has been discounted for the very first time. Amazon has dropped the price of the popular tablet down to $99.99 just in time for the holidays. That's a $30 discount and a fantastic price for the new and improved Kindle.
The all-new Paperwhite is thinner and lighter than ever before and features twice the storage of the previous generation. The tablet features a glare-free 6-inch display and includes a single battery charge that will last for weeks.
Perhaps the coolest new feature is its IPX8 water resistance protection. Take the all-new Kindle to the bath, pool or beach and not worry about it getting splashed.
All-new Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB $
129.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Get the newly released Kindle Paperwhite for $30 off at Amazon. This is the first time this 8 GB tablet has been on sale.View Deal
If you're looking for more storage, Amazon also has the Kindle Paperwhite with 32 GB of memory on sale for $119.99. Make sure to click "Customize & Add to Cart" to select which storage capacity you want.
All-new Kindle Paperwhite 32 GB
$159.99 $119.99 at Amazon
Get the all-new Kindle Paperwhite with 32 GB of storage for $119.99 at Amazon. That's a $40 discount and the best price we've seen for this tablet. View Deal
Both tablets are limited-time promotions, so make sure to snatch up this rare deal before its gone.