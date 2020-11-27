The ultimate sub-$1,000 gaming laptop comes from Lenovo with eight cores and an Nvidia RTX 2060

Looking for a gaming laptop deal this Black Friday? There are some great choices right now thanks to the latest sales from Lenovo with savings of up to $300.

The company's Legion 5 gaming laptop, which is on sale right now for just $999.99 (was $1299.99) - getting a tasty $300 discount thanks to Lenovo's jaw dropping Black Friday offer.

This one's got an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, which currently stands as the high-range model to beat for gaming laptops. This is an 8-core processor with 16 threads and 8MB cache; it is easily one of the fastest mobile CPUs on the market right now, so much so that it can seamlessly be used as a mobile workstation or a video editing laptop.

It does come with a trade-off, however, as you're only getting an Nvidia RTX 2060 here, which is a slight downgrade from the 2070. It's still got a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, a 144Hz 15.6-inch full HD display, and a supplementary 1TB hard drive though.

Alongsideh a 60Whr battery, there's Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, four USB ports plus two 2W Harman Kardon speaker system with Dolby Atmos support for headphone support.



Not in the US? Check out the best gaming laptop deals in your region just below.

Lenovo Legion 15-inch gaming laptop: $1300 $1000 at Lenovo

