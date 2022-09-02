The Type-C port just got a major update that will be available in the future

Audio player loading…

Like many other technologies available across the world, the USB Type-C standard is getting upgraded soon. Titled the USB4 Version 2.0, the new standard sticks to its original design but gets a speed bump when it comes to data transfers.

The USB Promoter Group, which includes companies like Apple, HP, Intel, Microsoft, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics and Texas Instruments, announced the USB4 Version 2.0 specifications for developers. The conglomerate, formed with the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), has released the features of the next generation of USB Type-C port which boasts up to 80 Gbps of data transfer. This is twice as fast as the current generation of Type-C cables.

(Image credit: Alexander_Evgenyevich / Shutterstock)

Additionally, we can also expect to see improved bandwidth for USB 3.2 ports. The new version will also improve data tunnelling to handle more than 20 Gbps of data. This in turn allows for improving the performance of external display ports like the DisplayPorts standard. PCIe slots will be able to take advantage of the higher bandwidth support for future graphics cards.

The USB4 Version 2.0 ports and cables have been confirmed to be backwards compatible with older devices that feature USB4 Version 1.0, Intel’s Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.2 and 2.0 ports. The USB Promoter Group will be showcasing more details about the new version during the USB Developer Days 2022 conference. The event will begin on November 1 and takes place in Seattle, Washington.

Spotlight on Type-C

The Type-C port has been in the spotlight for the past few years has many companies have now added the port to many products. Apple has been sticking with its proprietary Lightning connector on its iPhone models and AirPods . But the company will be making changes from next year. It has already been confirmed that the iPhone 15 will replace the Lightning port.