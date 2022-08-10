AirPods charging cases will get the much-loved Type-C port from 2023

Audio player loading…

Apple’s plans to transition to Type-C for its AirPods may be in-line with the launch of the iPhone 15. The Cupertino giant is expected to bring the Type-C port to its audio products by 2023.

According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will be making charging cases for all of the AirPods models with Type-C port. However, he went on to add that the upcoming AirPods Pro 2 will be an exception. The premium TWS , which is expected to be unveiled this year, will continue to feature the Lightning Port.

Kuo’s tweet mentions that the company is bringing Type-C charging cases for the AirPods and AirPods Pro. This does beg the question if the new charging cases will be launched only in next year’s models. Or if they would be offered as a standalone purchase for anyone with previous models.

I predict Apple will launch USB-C-capable charging cases for all AirPods models in 2023. However, the charging case of the new AirPods Pro 2 launched in 2H22 may still support Lightning.August 9, 2022 See more

A recent European Union ruling mandated that products must come with a Type-C port on all products. The EU Commission has provided a deadline of 2024 for companies to transition all of their product lines to Type-C. While the entire ruling was based on Apple’s decision to stick to Lightning Port, other manufacturers have also been advised to embrace the Type-C standard.

Apple began adding Type-C ports on many of its iPad and MacBook models, however, the iPhone and AirPods were yet to get them. The company is finally expected to add Type-C to the iPhone 15 when it launches next year.

Upgrade existing cases, please?

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Kuo’s tweet doesn’t necessarily confirm that future charging cases will be available as standalone purchases. Yet.

The AirPods Pro and the 2nd and 3rd-generation AirPods case all come with wireless charging as standard. However, the company is offering a wireless charging case as a standalone purchase at Rs 7,500 in their store. Which is half of what a new model 2nd generation costs.

It will be beneficial for many other users too if Apple offers Type-C charging cases as well. For one, the company can make a little bit of extra profit from its existing user base until they decide to purchase a new model entirely. Secondly, users get to extend the life of their existing for a short period of time. Once you replace the batteries within the earbuds too, it will feel like a new product entirely.