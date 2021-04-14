The Surface Laptop 4 comes with free Surface Earbuds - but not for long

The brand new Surface Laptop 4 is now up for grabs, and if you order before tomorrow, April 15, you can bag free Surface Earbuds at the same time. That's an excellent promotion considering these true wireless earbuds usually go for $199.99.

Microsoft has been running this offer itself, however, we'd recommend heading to Best Buy right now. You'll find the same freebie available, but Best Buy has a much wider range of configurations still in stock.

Starting at $999.99 for a Ryzen 5 / 256GB SSD configuration, the Surface Laptop 4 isn't cheap. However, if you're a fan of Microsoft's polished ultrabooks, you'll find plenty to get excited about in this premium chassis. From new 11th generation Tiger Lake Intel processors to an impressive 19-hour battery life and a price that remains competitive with the previous generation, there's plenty more value in the recent release.

Both Best Buy and Microsoft are shipping free Surface Earbuds with the new Surface Laptop 4. However, Microsoft has set an end date of April 15 for this promotion. We don't know whether Best Buy will play by the same book here, so to be safe, we'd recommend grabbing it sooner rather than later.

The Surface Earbuds you'll also receive in this deal offer premium custom-tuned drivers with up to 24 hours of battery life and excellent integration with digital assistants. There's a big focus on productivity here, with dictation features that work natively with the Microsoft suite of office apps and even PowerPoint integrations as well.

Surface Laptop 4 (Ryzen 5, 256GB) | free Surface Earbuds: $999.99 at Best Buy

The entry-level Ryzen 5 build sits in a 13.5-inch model with a touchscreen 3:2 display and Dolby Atmos audio. You'll find 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD under the hood, though while that Ryzen 5 processor is certainly an improvement over the AMD chips in previous models, it's unfortunately not the latest Ryzen 5000. However, that starting price does offer better value than the previous entry-level 128GB model.

Surface Laptop 4 (i5, 512GB) | free Surface Earbuds: $1,299.99 at Best Buy

With the latest Tiger Lake i5 processors and a massive 512GB SSD, this is a speedy and powerful configuration. Microsoft has introduced 11th generation Intel chips to its new Surface Laptop 4, which means incredible speeds and a welcome boost from the 3's lagging CPU.

Surface Laptop 4 (i7, 512GB) | free Surface Earbuds: $1,699.99 at Best Buy

If you're likely to use more demanding programs and multi-task between them, this i7 build is ideal. It jumps the price a little up to $1,699.99, but you're also increasing your RAM to 16GB here. That's perfect for heavy-duty usage.

