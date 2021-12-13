Trending

The super tough Polar Grit X running watch is going cheap at Amazon today

By published

Save $120 off this rugged multi-sports watch

Polar Grit X watch on gold gradient background
(Image credit: Future)
The Polar Grit X running watch is down to just £309.99 at Amazon right now. That's a saving of almost $120 off its regular price, and stock is already limited, so you'll need to move fast to grab one. 

The Polar Grit X earned a place in our guide to the best running watches thanks to its super rugged design, plus advanced training insights to help you optimize fuelling and recovery. When we tested it, we were particularly impressed by its ability to help you plan your weekly training by balancing work and rest.

Polar Grit X: $429.95 $309.99 at Amazon
Save $119.96 - The Polar Grit X is one of the toughest running watches around, and is almost back to its Black Friday price right now (the difference is just a few cents). Stock is limited at the time of writing, so if you're interested in getting a great deal on a rugged sports watch, don't let the opportunity pass.

This is a particularly great time to grab the Polar Grit X. The company recently launched a successor, the Polar Grit X Pro, but owners of the original Polar Grit X will get many of the new watch's features through a firmware update for no additional cost. These include turn-by-turn navigation powered by Komoot, and elevation profiles.

Wherever you are in the world, we've rounded up the best deals on the Polar Grit X and the rest of Polar's current range of sports watches near you.

Cat Ellis

Cat (@CatEllisBristol) is the fitness and wellbeing editor at TechRadar. She's been a technology journalist for 11 years, and cut her teeth on magazines including PC Plus and PC Format before joining TechRadar. She's a trained run leader, and enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the pavement. If you have a story about fitness trackers, treadmills, running shoes, e-bikes, or any other fitness tech, drop her a line.
