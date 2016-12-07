The PlayStation Store has launched a month long festive sale

While many retailers are starting sales based around the twelve days of Christmas, PlayStation has decided to step things up by launching a month-long sale on its online store.

Starting December 6, US PlayStation owners will be able to save up to 75% on a selection of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PS Vita games as well as movies. PlayStation Plus members could save even more, with up to 80% off.

The same games and movies won’t be on offer the entire way through the sale, however, as PlayStation has decided to stagger the offers across four separate weeks.

Giving the gift of deals

Week one will run from now until December 12 with the games on offer including the Assassin’s Creed series, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture.

There are also some movies on sale, and though there are fewer of them and their discounts are notably less attractive, there are a few titles such as the Hobbit Trilogy Extended Edition and the festive Nightmare Before Christmas that are worth picking up.

To see the full list of titles on offer, there’s a post on the PlayStation blog listing all of them. It’ll be updated on Tuesday December 13 when week two of the sale begins.