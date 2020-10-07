The Jaybird Vista true wireless earbuds are cheaper than ever in latest Amazon deal

The Jaybird Vista true wireless earbuds are at their lowest price yet, after an Amazon deal dropped the capable headphones to just $149.99.

With a usual RRP of $179.99, that's a decent $30 saving – lowering the price barrier for these waterproof and generally fitness-minded earbuds. They're now available in a white or black coloring, though the deal doesn't apply to the limited edition Planetary Green model. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Jaybird Vista prices in your region.)

Today's best true wireless earbuds deal

Jaybird Vista true wireless earbuds: $179.99 $149.99 at Amazon

The Vista earbuds were a standout release in 2019, with a compact charging case, snug fit, IPX7 water resistance and super-fast connection. They sound great, though the battery life is limited, and you won't get all the fitness features found on other models.

The Jaybird Vista earbuds are some of the best true wireless headphones out there – and it's not hard to see why. With a sleek, compact design, and features squarely aimed at real and budding athletes – with the ability to appeal to the less committed fitness nuts among us too.

With a huge boost to Bluetooth connectivity compared to previous models, and an incredibly compact charging case you can carry about on your runs, the Jaybird Vista earbuds are truly excellent running headphones, with only a couple of small caveats to temper that excitement.

The six-hour battery life per charge isn't exceptional, and you won't get the ambient sound or heart rate features so common among fitness earbuds these days. That said, if you can do without those extra bells and whistles, you won't be disappointed here.

It's worth bearing in mind that Amazon Prime Day is expected to take place in mid-October – and that means the price of these earbuds could drop even further during the massive sales event. Saying that, this discount is pretty substantial to begin with, so if you want some running headphones right away, we'd recommend taking advantage of this deal.