The iPhone SE is half price at just $199 in this incredible pre-order deal

The 2020 iPhone SE is officially available to pre-order, and Xfinity Mobile is offering a $200 price cut when you activate a new line and transfer your number. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking for a new phone carrier and want to snag the all-new iPhone for just $199.



This iPhone SE pre-order deal from Xfinity Mobile allows you to save $200 when you activate a new line and transfer your number. You must purchase the phone on a monthly payment plan, and you'll see the device credits applied to your account for over 24 months. After the discount, you'll pay just $8.33/month for the 64GB model, $10.41/month for the 128GB model, and $14.58/month for the 256GB model.



This is an incredible price for an all-new iPhone and a fantastic deal if you're looking to switch phone carriers. This is a limited time offer that ends on May 17, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

