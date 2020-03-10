The Google Pixel 4 hits lowest price ever at Amazon

If you're looking for a discount on the all-new Google Pixel 4, then you're in luck. For a limited time, you can get an unlocked Pixel 4 on sale for $549 at Amazon. That's a $250 discount and the lowest price we found for the 64GB Google phone.



The Google Pixel 4 was released in October of last year and packs a 5.7-inch HD display, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The newly released Pixel 4 includes a revamped 8MP front-facing camera and a dual-camera on the back, which allows you to capture high-quality photos from far away. The phone also offers an improved experience with Google Assistant, and the new feature Motion Sense enables you to control your phone with a wave of your hand.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the Pixel 4 and a fantastic deal for a newly released phone. This specific offer from Amazon is for an unlocked Google Pixel 4, which means the discount isn't tied to a long-term carrier plan.

