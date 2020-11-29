The Cyber Monday Samsung tablet deals are off to a strong start at Best Buy

We're seeing loads of Cyber Monday deals already, even the day before said Monday, and in particular the Best Buy Flash Sale has brought along loads of tablet deals.

There are plenty of Samsung Galaxy Tab price cuts included, on new tablets like the Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7 Plus and Tab S6 Lite, all of which were launched in mid-late 2020. They're some of the best price cuts in the Cyber Monday tablet deals, great for people looking for a powerful new Android tablet.

It's worth pointing out all these price cuts match ones Best Buy already showed us over Black Friday, but the company has extended its deals to run for a bit longer. So if you missed your chance to get a tablet before, you've got a second wind in the Cyber Monday sales.

Not in the US? Check out Samsung Galaxy Tablet prices in your region below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB): $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

With a 10.4-inch screen, 64GB of expandable storage, and generous 7,040 mAh battery, the Tab S6 Lite is a fantastic mid-range tablet if you want an everyday slate for casual and work use. And all Galaxy Tab's on sale right now at Best Buy comes with a free S-Pen – a great little gadget for drawing and handwriting.

128GB: $429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

Alternatively, get the newest, latest, and hottest Samsung tablet currently on the market, the Galaxy Tab S7 right now for $100 less at Best Buy. With a 120hz refresh rate display, redesigned S-Pen, and 8GB of RAM, the Tab S7 is the perfect Android answer to a certain line of Pro tablets from a well-known company beginning with A.

256B: $729.99 $579.99 | 512GB: $829.99 $679.99View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (128GB): $849.99 $749.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

Or, really push the boat out with a $100 discount on the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus today at Best Buy. These gorgeous 12.4-inch slates have an AMOLED display that's capable of bringing a tear to the eye of the most jaded of tech aficionados. Plus, an upgraded S-Pen and 128GB of internal storage will make sure you've got plenty of room and utility for all your casual, business, and gaming needs.

256B: $929.99 $779.99 | 512GB: $1,029.99 $879.99

View Deal

More Samsung Galaxy Tablet deals

If you're not based in the US, we've got more Samsung Galaxy Tab Cyber Monday prices for you to check out below: