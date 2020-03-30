The cordless Dyson Absolute vacuum gets a $150 price cut

If you're doing some spring cleaning while stuck indoors and are in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, then you've come to the right place. Dyson, a brand known for top-of-the-line vacuums, has slashed the price on some of its most popular models.



Dyson's vacuum sale includes the cordless Dyson V10 Absolute discounted down to $399.99. That's a $150 discount and the best price we've found for the powerful vacuum. If you're interested in air purifiers, you can also get the Dyson Pure Cool Link on sale for $399.99.



The Dyson V10 Absolute features a direct-drive cleaner head and a soft roller cleaner head so you can deep-clean both carpet and hardwood floors. The Dyson is powered by the V10 digital motor that creates powerful suction for dust, dirt, and microscopic particles. The cord-free vacuum can easily transform into a handheld vac and offers up to 60 minutes of fade-free power. The Absolute also comes with a selection of quick-release items like a crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, and mini-motorized tool.



Shop Dyson's best deals below and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Dyson deals:

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum: $549.99 $399.99 at Dyson

Get the powerful Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum on sale for $399.99. The cordless vacuum works on carpets and hard-wood floors and provides up to 40 minutes of fade-free run time.

Dyson Pure Cool Link tower: $499.99 $299.99 at Dyson

For a limited time, you can score a 50% discount on the Dyson Pure Cool Link tower. The Dyson air purifier captures ultrafine particles from all angles, including pollen, bacteria, and pet dander and can be controlled from your phone with the compatible app.

