The cheapest 2TB external SSD costs barely more than its internal equivalent

Solid state drives are often preferable to hard disk drives for a number of reasons - they’re faster, more resilient and smaller too. The only real problem is how expensive they can be, especially when it comes to large capacity models.
Enter the 2TB Fantom Drives GFORCE 3.1 external SSD, which can be purchased from Newegg for as little as $218.20 (or roughly £170).
The CSD2000B-W, as it is also known, reminds us of the Samsung T5. Like the T5, the GFORCE 3.1 has a metal enclosure and diminutive dimensions.
- These are the best external SSD on the market
- Check out our list of the best SSD for cryptocurrency mining
- We curated the best external hard disk drives right now
Fantom Drives GFORCE 3.1- $218.20 at Newegg
This is the cheapest 2TB external solid state drive around today. Anything else will probably cost you at least 10 percent more. This model is portable, relatively fast, sturdy and comes from a recognised US-based online vendor.
View Deal
More 2TB external SSD deals from
Newegg | Amazon | Aliexpress
It's also extremely light, which makes it easy to transport, and the brushed metal finish is certainly pleasing to the eye.
The chassis doubles as a heatsink and there’s a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port. Fantom Drives claims the drive can reach speeds of 560MBps and 500MBps in sequential read/write respectively.
It's worth noting the drive comes with a two year warranty, and also ships to territories outside the US.
- Keep your precious data safe with the best cloud backup service of 2020