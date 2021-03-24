Best SSD for cryptocurrency mining: the best solid state drives for mining Bitcoin and more

Welcome to our list of the best SSDs for mining in 2021. When thinking about mining cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, your choice of a solid state drive may not be high on your list of priorities.

However, this should not be the case. After all, once you've made your choices for the best GPU for mining , along with the best motherboard and best CPU for mining, then you should definitely turn your attention to the choice of hard drive. Realize that a fast and dependable SSD to complete your mining rig is an important choice for an overall speedy and reliable system.

The good news is that for a mining rig, you don't need to buy an SSD with huge amounts of storage- which translates to keeping the prices down. We recommend an SSD for mining with a minimum capacity of 120GB for Windows installs, or even a lower 60GB if you're going to run Linux. This provides plenty of room to install the operating system, along with the best mining software .

As well as speed and capacity, the best SSDs for cryptocurrency mining will also not require too much power to run. This gives the advantage of keeping your electricity bills down, and preventing your mining rig from overheating.

1. WD Blue SSD Globs of flash storage for less Specifications Capacity: 250GB/500GB/1TB Interface: SATA Warranty: 3-years TODAY'S BEST DEALS $69.99 View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Excellent price + Good size selection Reasons to avoid - Limited by interface

If you want to save a few bucks, but don't want to sacrifice too much in the way of performance, the WD Blue SATA SSD is a great compromise. It nearly maxes out the bandwidth of the SATA 3 interface with its read speeds of 560 MB/s and write speeds of 530 MB/s using 3D NAND. The price of the 250GB version is a brilliant value. Best of all, it's reliable and cost effective to run, making it the best SSD for mining in 2021.

2. ADATA SU800 SSD Great performance at a bargain price Specifications Capacity: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB Interface: SATA Warranty: 3-years TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $24.99 View at Amazon 7 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Low price + Variety of capacities Reasons to avoid - Relatively slow

Mining needs to be profitable, so for those on a budget, the ADATA SU800 is a good choice. Its life will far exceed its warranty. It's price is lower than some others, but its build quality is on par with more expensive offerings. Speeds are plenty fast with the SATA 3 interface enhanced with “Built-in intelligent SLC caching.”

3. Samsung 860 EVO SSD A brilliant performer for a great price Specifications Capacity: 120GB/250GB/500GB/1TB/2TB/4TB Interface: SATA Warranty: 5 years TODAY'S BEST DEALS $39.99 View at Dell 498 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Speedy performance + Good-value Reasons to avoid - Definitely consumer-class SSD

The Samsung 860 Evo is a great offering from a leader in SSD’s. The 860 Evo is an excellent choice for a mining SSD, as it features Samsung's build quality and speeds that are found in more expensive drives. Along with a pretty compelling price for the smaller capacity drives, performance is enhanced with Samsung V-NAND Technology to optimize performance.

4. Crucial BX500 SSD The value king Specifications Capacity: 240GB/480GB/1TB/2TB Interface: SATA Warranty: 3-years TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $39.95 View at Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Beats the MX300 + Price Reasons to avoid - Not as fast as some other drives

The Crucial BX500 isn’t the fastest SSD you can buy, but it is seriously affordable and chiefly reliable to boot. If you want to maximise your cryptocurrency mining profits by keeping the cost of your hardware as low as possible, then this is an excellent choice. You don't completely lose out on performance either - it’s a better performer than some pricier drives with read speeds of 540 MB/s. Finally, it is backed by the Crucial limited 3 year warranty.

5. SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD Compact and fast Specifications Capacity: 250GB/500GB/1TB/2TB/4TB Interface: SATA Warranty: 3-years TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $44.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Choice of capacity + Fast + Long warranty Reasons to avoid - No capacity below 250GB

This is a fantastic 2.5-inch SSD from SanDisk that is an excellent choice for including in a mining PC. It comes with plenty of storage options, though the price goes up due to the smallest capacity available at 250GB. However, with Advanced 3D NAND technology, and nCACHE 2.0 Technology for faster speeds, it performs really well. While it's not the cheapest SSD on this list, it can be found on sale where you can grab it for an excellent price.