The best Super Bowl TV sales 2021: deals from Best Buy, Walmart, and more

The 2021 Super Bowl is just around the corner (February 7, to be exact), which means it's the perfect time to find incredible deals on a range of big-screen TVs. To help you find the very best bargain, we've rounded up the best Super Bowl TV deals and sales below from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon and included top brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.



Our top Super Bowl TV picks include everything from a mid-size 50-inch TV to a massive 75-inch set, with features such as HDR and voice control, and at a range of prices to meet all your football viewing needs.

To make things easier for you, we've split our selection of TVs into three categories: the outright best TVs for watching the Super Bowl, the best mid-range TVs, and the best budget TVs. We've included a range of different sizes in each category, and we’ve also picked a standout model for our Super Bowl TV deal of the week.

Shop our best Super Bowl 2021 TV deals below, and make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating it will the best TV bargains leading up to the big game event.

Super Bowl TV Deal of the Week

Westinghouse 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Roku TV: $599.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - A fantastic price for a 65-inch 4K TV, Best Buy has this Westinghouse on sale for just $399.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

The best Super Bowl TV deals 2021:

1. Best Super Bowl TV overall LG CX Series OLED TV Specifications Screen size: 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch Resolution: 4K Ultra HD Display technology: OLED Smart TV: webOS Curved: No Dimensions: 9.9 x 57 x 33.9 inches TODAY'S BEST DEALS $1,496.99 View at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Stunning picture quality + Bluetooth surround sound ready + WebOS smart platform



The LG CX Series is loaded with premium features and provides cinema-like image quality – perfect for watching the big game. The 4K TV features millions of OLED pixels that emit their own light, which delivers deep blacks and intense colors for sharp contrast and lifelike images. The smart TV is available in four different screen sizes and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant and features a voice remote.



Shop more of our top picks for the best TV deals for watching the Super Bowl.

Samsung 43-inch TU-8000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $369.99 $347.99 at Amazon

Save $22 - This 8000 series is one of the latest 4K TV's to come out from Samsung and comes packed with a ton of great features. Full Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support are included, as is one of Samsung's latest 4K processors for speedy performance. Right now at Amazon, it's also got a neat little discount, bringing it to $22 cheaper than original retail.View Deal

Sony 55-inch X750H Series 4K Ultra HD smart TV: $599.99 $519.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - You can save $80 on this stunning 55-inch Sony X750H LED 4K TV this week at Best Buy. Featuring one of Sony's latest 4K processors and their 4K X-Reality PRO technology for sharper picture upscaling, this a great way to get a high-tech TV into your living room for less.

Samsung 65-inch QLED Q70T Series TV: $1,299.99 $1,097.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - Right now at Amazon, you can score a $200 discount on the Samsung 65-inch QLED TV. The Q70T Series TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to Quantum Dot technology and works with Amazon Alexa for voice control.

2. Best mid-range Super Bowl TV 5. Sony Bravia X900H Series Specifications Screen size: 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch Resolution: 4K HDR Display technology: LED Smart TV: Android Curved: No Dimensions: 48.50 x 13.38 x 30.75 inches TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $998 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Bright, colorful HDR + Supports Dolby Vision + Ultra-slim design



This mid-range TV is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch screen sizes and is part of Sony's X900H lineup, which means you'll get a premium picture with impressive upscaling. The Android smart TV also works with the Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to change the channel, launch movies, turn the TV off, and more. The Sony TV will also look good in your home thanks to the narrow bezel and ultra-thin design.



Shop more of our top picks for the best mid-range TV deals.

Samsung 50-inch TU-8000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $429.99 $397.99 at Amazon

Save $32 - You can get the TU-800 Series TV on sale for just under $400 at Best Buy. With Samsung's latest 4K Crystal processor, Amazon Alexa built-in, and full HDR compatibility, this is a great mid-range option for most people.

TCL 65-inch HD Smart 4K TV: $498 $428 at Walmart

Save $70 - An incredible price, Walmart has this TCL 65-inch 4K TV marked down to just $428. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in so you can stream content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.

LG 75-inch UN7070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $899.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This gorgeous 75-inch set gets a $100 discount from Best Buy. The LG UN7070 series TV features a 4K IPS display for high levels of detail and color quality over large viewing angles, which is a great addition at this size. It's also got a solid quad-core 4k processor and LG's webOS smart platform.

3. Best budget Super Bowl TV Hisense H8G Quantum Series Specifications Screen size: 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch Resolution: 4K Ultra HD Display technology: LCD Smart TV: Yes Curved: No Dimensions: 48.3 x 28.0 x 3.1 inches TODAY'S BEST DEALS $429.99 View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Fantastic value + Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR + Voice remote

The Hisense H8G Quantum Series TV comes in a range of sizes, starting at 50 inches and going all the way up to 75 inches. The budget TV features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place using the handy voice remote. You'll enjoy a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and sharp contrast thanks to the Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Vision Atmos.

Shop more of our top picks for the best budget TV deals.

TCL 40-inch HD Smart TV: $199.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - Another great cheap TV choice, this TCL is a fully functional Android OS TV for a cut down price. With Google Assistant built-in you're getting tons of smart assistant functionality here for not a lot of cash. A good one to check out if you're already in the Google ecosystem and need a backup or super cheap display.

VIZIO 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $349.99 $298 at Walmart

Save $50 – This Vizio 50-inch 4K TV is feature-packed, and it's on sale for just $298 at Walmart. The smart TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to Quantum Color technology, which delivers over a billion hues of vibrant color.

You can also check out our list of the best TVs of 2021: the top 10 flatscreen TVs worth buying this year.