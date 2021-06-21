The best Prime Day deals Amazon doesn't want you to know about

While Prime Day deals may be offering some great prices on the latest tech and big fashion brands, Amazon doesn't have a monopoly on discounts today. Plenty of retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have also launched their own sales, and you'll find many exclusive discounts beating out Amazon's own Prime Day deals at these stores as well.

Whether it's because Amazon simply hasn't dropped the price on certain items, or stock has run out at the online giant, there are plenty of competing Prime Day deals that Amazon definitely doesn't want you to know about. But we've found them...

Highlights include Nintendo Switch games from $39.88 at Walmart ($10 less than Amazon), a $100 saving on the 2020 iPad Pro at B&H Photo (Amazon has run out of stock here) and a $34.99 price tag on a 6qt mult-cooker at Best Buy that Amazon is still charging around $60 for.

These deals highlight just how important it is to price match even the best-looking offers from Amazon. While the online retail giant is known for price-matching its competitors, there are some products it simply can't discount as well as other stores. That's usually down to stock issues or retailer-exclusive brands offering their own price cuts, which is why there are plenty of competing offers today outside of Amazon on both the hottest tech and budget items.

You'll find all the best Prime Day deals you won't need a Prime membership to buy just below, with our top picks further down the page.

The best anti-Prime Day deals from around the web

1. Google Nest Cam outdoor security camera: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Amazon doesn't have any stock of the Google Nest Cam outdoor security camera left (and it's not too hot on discounting its competitor over Prime Day), which means Best Buy is offering a much better offer right now. We've seen this price tracking much closer to $200 in recent months as well, which means you're getting a strong discount here.

2. GoPro Hero 9 Black bundle: $549.99 $349.98 at GoPro

Save $200 - Amazon has the GoPro Hero 9 Black listed at $399 - $50 more expensive than this bundle direct from GoPro. Not only that, but this offer also nets you a year subscription to GoPro, a floating hand grip, magnetic swivel grip, spare battery, 32GB memory card, and a carry case - plenty more value for far less cash.

3. Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $129.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - The popular Keurig K-Select coffee maker is on sale for a record-low price of $69.99 at Best Buy. The single-serve coffee maker can brew five cups at a time without refilling the 52-oz. reservoir, and handles three different cup sizes. Amazon isn't stocking this model at the moment, so if you're looking for a larger reservoir and speedy brew time Best Buy is your best bet.

4. Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 $169 at Walmart

Save $60 - Amazon has been struggling for stock on the cheaper Apple Watch Series 3 for a while, and ran out just ahead of its Prime Day sale. That means you'll be heading to Walmart to pick up the same record low price we were previously seeing at Amazon - just $169.

5. Insignia 6qt multi-function pressure cooker: $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - This Insignia multi-cooker is sitting at a great price at Best Buy, with $25 off its regular $59.99 MSRP. That's perfect if you're after a large quantity cooker at a great price, especially considering there are 10 presets all ready to go and a 24-hour timer on board here. Amazon is charging around $60 for models similar to this device still, so Best Buy is definitely the place to shop for this item.

6. Hisense A6G 60-inch 4K TV: $489.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - If you're after something a little larger, this 60-inch 4K TV is on sale for $450 at Best Buy's rival Prime Day sale. For $100 more you get a much bigger display - a size we very rarely find at this price point. While the 50-inch version of this TV is available at Amazon, we're not seeing this larger 60-inch model listed.

7. Google Nest Mini: $49 $34.98 at Walmart

Save $20 - The best-selling Google Nest Mini is on sale for $34.98 at Walmart. A fantastic price, for just $35 the compact smart speaker can check the news, answer questions, play music, and more completely hands-free. Amazon doesn't carry competing smart speakers, so you're limited to Walmart if you're after a Google Assistant speaker.

8. Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $149 at Walmart

Save $150 - Walmart has the best-selling Beats Solo Pro on sale for $149 at Walmart's rival Prime Day sale. The wireless headphones provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life and are available in Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red. Amazon still has these cups listed at $169 so you're getting a much better price by shopping at Walmart.

9. Hisense 40-inch FHD Roku Smart TV: $228 $178 at Walmart

Save $50 - Walmart has this Hisense set on sale for just $178, which is an incredible price for a 40-inch TV with smart capabilities. The HD TV comes with the Roku experience, which allows you to seamlessly stream content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more. Amazon hasn't quite managed to match this level of value with its own Hisense offers.

10. KitchenAid Pro 5 stand mixer: $499.99 $419.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - The KitchenAid Pro 5 is available for $80 off right now at Best Buy. Considering this is a premium device, that's an excellent price, and it comes in a range of color options too. We're not seeing this discount available at other retailers right now, so this is the lowest price around.

11. Nintendo Switch games: $39.88 at Walmart

Save $20 - We're seeing a range of Nintendo Switch games on sale right now at Walmart, at prices that can't be beaten by Amazon's own $10 discounts. Titles at this excellent $39.88 price include Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, and Luigi's Mansion 3.

12. Samsung Odyssey CRG 27-inch gaming monitor: $399.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - While you are picking up a slightly smaller display than we typically tend to see in the curved arena, this G-Sync 1080p display with a full 240Hz refresh rate is sitting particularly well at $279.99 right now. We're not seeing this model listed at Amazon - only slightly pricier versions, so if you're on a tight budget we'd check out Best Buy's Prime Day deals here.

13. iPad Mini (2019, 64GB): $399.99 $329 at Walmart

Save $70 - Walmart has the 64GB iPad Mini on sale for a record-low price of $329.99 - $40 less than Amazon's current deal. Small but mighty, the 8-inch tablet comes with 64GB of storage and provides 10-hours of battery life. The closest you'll get to this offer at Amazon is $359 - and that's for a refurbished model.

14. iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020, 128GB): $999 $899 at B&H Photo

Save $100 - It's become increasingly difficult to get your hands on the previous generation iPad Pro, but if you don't need all the new bells and whistles you can save $100 on the 12.9-inch model at B&H Photo right now. Amazon has now run out of stock on these devices, and hasn't cut the price of the newest release yet either (though you will find a $50 discount on the 11-inch model).

15. Razer Battle Bundle: $149.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - The absolute lowest price you'll find all three of these items for at Amazon today is $92.97 all in, so you're getting an excellent bundle deal on a selection of Razer accessories in Best Buy's Prime Day deals here. This offer includes the Razer BlackShark V2 X headset, Deathadder V2 mouse, and Gigantus V2 mouse mat.

16. Insignia Bluetooth mouse: $29.99 $9.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - If you're just after a budget Bluetooth mouse, this Insignia model is offering a fantastic price at Best Buy. Similar options start at $15.99 at Amazon right now, so you're saving plenty of cash over the official Prime Day deals here.

17. Champion clothing: up to 50% off at Walmart

Walmart's competing Prime Day deals can save you 50% on Champion apparel right now. We aren't seeing Amazon's own fashion deals hitting this particular brand, so if you're after some extra athleisure this is the place to be.

18. Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: $1,899.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - This OLED TV has a massive $400 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy. The premium 65-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel. Amazon doesn't have a strong selection of Vizio OLEDs and isn't offering this discount in its own Prime Day deals, which makes this a must-see offer.

