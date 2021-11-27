The best Cyber Monday laptop deal is the Dell XPS 13 for just $649 - and it's live right now

This Dell XPS 13 for just $649.99 (was $949.99) is an incredible offer and might just be the best Cyber Monday deals we'll see - even though the day itself hasn't even started yet.

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops in the world, so to see it this cheap is really impressive, especially as the specs are pretty damn great, including an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD inside. This makes it an excellent choice for day-to-day computing, and at this low price, it blows away other laptops that cost the same.

This deal has been going for a few days now, so we're surprised to see it's still live, as we'd have thought it would have sold out a while ago. The fact it hasn't is great news for anyone looking for an affordable yet powerful and stylish Cyber Monday laptop deal.

Today's best Cyber Monday Dell XPS 13 deal

$949.99 Dell XPS 13 laptop: $949.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $300 - You don't see this every day. Dell's latest Cyber Monday deals are offering a Dell XPS 13 with an 11th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD for the lowest price all year. While not super high-end, this one's a great option for an everyday workhorse for both business and casual applications. As a perennial favorite on our best laptops buyer's guide, it's an easy recommendation from us.

This really is an incredible deal for a brilliant laptop. With a great battery life and compact and slim design, it's ideal for anyone wanting a laptop that they can take around with them and use where ever they want.

The modern specs are also impressive. While not the most powerful model, this Dell XPS 13 outperforms other laptops at the same price. We're just surprised this amazing offer hasn't already sold out.

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD: £849 Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD: £849 £721 at Dell

This is simply one of the best laptops you can buy right now, it comes with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 2.1 and a beautiful 13.3 inch HD display. Use the code BF15 to get this incredible low price.

