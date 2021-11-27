The best Cyber Monday laptop deal is the Dell XPS 13 for just $649 - and it's live right now

This Dell XPS 13 for just $649.99 (was $949.99) is an incredible offer and might just be the best Cyber Monday deals we'll see - even though the day itself hasn't even started yet.
The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops in the world, so to see it this cheap is really impressive, especially as the specs are pretty damn great, including an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD inside. This makes it an excellent choice for day-to-day computing, and at this low price, it blows away other laptops that cost the same.
This deal has been going for a few days now, so we're surprised to see it's still live, as we'd have thought it would have sold out a while ago. The fact it hasn't is great news for anyone looking for an affordable yet powerful and stylish Cyber Monday laptop deal.
Outside the US? Check out the best Dell XPS 13 deals in your region just below.
Today's best Cyber Monday Dell XPS 13 deal
Dell XPS 13 laptop:
$949.99 $649.99 at Dell
Save $300 - You don't see this every day. Dell's latest Cyber Monday deals are offering a Dell XPS 13 with an 11th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD for the lowest price all year. While not super high-end, this one's a great option for an everyday workhorse for both business and casual applications. As a perennial favorite on our best laptops buyer's guide, it's an easy recommendation from us.
This really is an incredible deal for a brilliant laptop. With a great battery life and compact and slim design, it's ideal for anyone wanting a laptop that they can take around with them and use where ever they want.
The modern specs are also impressive. While not the most powerful model, this Dell XPS 13 outperforms other laptops at the same price. We're just surprised this amazing offer hasn't already sold out.
In the UK, Dell has a similarly good deal for the Dell XPS 13 as well, which we've listed below:
Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD:
£849 £721 at Dell
This is simply one of the best laptops you can buy right now, it comes with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 2.1 and a beautiful 13.3 inch HD display. Use the code BF15 to get this incredible low price.
More Dell XPS 13 deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Dell XPS 13 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon: 40% off video doorbells, TVs, tools and toys for Cyber Monday
- AirPods Pro: down to $169 at Amazon
- Adidas: 50% off sportswear and shoes at Amazon
- Best Buy: up to 50% off Keurig coffee makers, 4K TVs, laptops, and more
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $99.99 at Amazon
- Christmas: lights, trees, and ornaments from $6.99 at Amazon
- Clothing: up to 50% off coats, running shoes, and watches at Amazon
- Costco: up to $900 furniture, laptops, TVs, and jewelry
- Dell: up to $700 off the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware
- DIY: 40% off power tools, leaf blowers, and more at Walmart
- DreamCloud: $200 off luxury mattresses + $399 free gifts
- Gifts under $30: books, toys, and cheap gift ideas at Amazon
- Home Depot: up to 40% off tools, grills, appliances, and Christmas decor
- HP: laptops starting from $199.99
- Hulu: get one year of Hulu for just $0.99 a month
- Instant Pot: from $84 at Amazon
- Keurig: up to 30% off Keurig coffee makers at Amazon
- Laptops: cheap laptop deals from $149 at Walmart
- Lowe's: 50% off tools, appliances, and holiday decor
- Nectar Sleep: $499 off our top mattress + $399 in free gifts
- Nike: up to 40% off running shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more
- Nintendo Switch: latest stock updates on consoles and games
- Nordstrom: up to 40% off North Face, Adidas, UGG, Nike, and more
- Oculus Quest 2: get a $50 gift card at Amazon
- Saatva: save $250 on luxury mattresses - TechRadar exclusive
- Samsung: up to $3,500 off 4K and 8K QLED TV, Galaxy S21
- Shark vacuum: up to 40% off Shark vacs at Amazon
- Target: massive deals on TVs, toys, Dyson, Keurig, and more
- Toys: discounts on LEGO, hoverboards and Barbie at Walmart
- TVs: 4K smart TVs under $500 at Best Buy
- Wayfair: 80% off rugs, couches, Christmas decor and more
- XPS 13 laptop: on sale for $649.99 at Dell (was $949)
- Verizon: BOGO iPhones, free Google Pixel 6, huge trade-in savings
- VPN: use the code TECH15 to get PureVPN for only $1.13 per month
- Walmart: big discounts on toys, Apple devices, vacuums, and TVs