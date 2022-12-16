The all-new iPad Pro crashes to a record-low price – and arrives before Christmas

If you're searching for a stellar iPad deal that also arrives in time Christmas, we've just spotted Apple's all-new iPad Pro down to a new-low price at Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the 11-inch iPad Pro on sale for $719.99 when you apply the additional $9 discount at checkout (opens in new tab). That's a total saving of $80, and $10 less than Black Friday's recent deal. (Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best iPad deals where you are.)



Apple's 2022 iPad Pro features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Apple's powerful M2 chipset, which delivers laptop-like speed, exceptional graphics, and all-day battery life. The tablet also includes a 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, and Face ID for secure authentication.



Today's offer is the lowest price we've ever seen for the iPad Pro, and if you're ordering it today as a gift it'll arrive in time for Christmas – although obviously that's less likely to be the case as we get closer to December 25.



If you're looking to shop for more holiday bargains, you can see our Christmas sales roundup with deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and more.

iPad Pro 11 2022 (128GB): was $799 now $719.99 at Amazon

Apple's 2022 iPad Pro is getting a massive $80 discount when you apply the $9 coupon at checkout, which brings the 11-inch tablet down to a record-low price of $719.99. The Pro line sits at the top of Apple's tablet pile, and discounts are few and far between, especially on the latest 2022 model, so this is a deal that's not to be missed. Arrives before Christmas

