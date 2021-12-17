Best Buy flash sale: here are the top 9 deals

With Christmas just one week away, the latest Best Buy flash sale has just launched as a last-minute rush to sneak in one final round of bargains. This 3-day event is live from now until Sunday, with savings up for grabs across a whole range of top tech, including iPads, TVs, laptops, headphones, appliances, wearables, and toys. We've taken a look through everything that's on offer to bring you 9 of the very best deals worth checking out.

If you missed out on a giant television in the Black Friday offers, how about this 75-inch Hisense A6G LED 4K Smart TV for only $549.99. That's a $240 price cut on the budget set that's an excellent option if you want a capable all-around TV without spending anywhere near as much for some of the top-end OLEDs.

We've also seen you can get the MacBook Pro M1 for $1,099 (was $1,299). That would've matched the lowest price yet for the well-reviewed 2020 ultrabook, but it's currently available for $50 less at Amazon. It will only arrive by mid-January if you order from there instead, so Best Buy is the place to go if you need it before Christmas.

You can also find the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB) for $1,099 (was $1,199). It may not be the cheapest price we've seen for the high-end tablet – it fell to $999 very briefly in October – but it's worth highlighting given the lack of availability at many other retailers.

As well as this, you can save up to 60% on select toys and video games, pick from a selection of Google Nest smart devices starting at $24.99 and save up to $875 on the iPhone 13 Pro in the Best Buy flash sale. All these and more can be found in our selection of the best deals just below.

9 top offers in the Best Buy flash sale

Hisense 75-inch A6G LED 4K Smart TV: $789.99 Hisense 75-inch A6G LED 4K Smart TV: $789.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $240 – Hisense are one of the better brands as far as budget 4K TVs go and this deal in the Best Buy flash sale is terrific value for money for a 75-inch set. It also has support for some useful features to improve picture quality such as HDR and HDR10, as well as an auto low latency mode to give you the smoothest experience while gaming. All this at an affordable price for such a large TV.

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 Apple Watch Series 3: $199 $169 at Best Buy

Save $30 – Here's a killer cheap smartwatch deal and the lowest price we've ever seen. The Apple Watch 3 may be over four years old now but it's still a powerful wearable and great value for money. It's packed with the health and fitness features you need, with tracking for your activities, workouts, calories burned and heart rate. It can also make calls, send messages and receive notifications - and lasts up to 18 hours on a single charge.

MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Best Buy has last year's MacBook Pro M1 on sale for $1,099.99 in the latest flash sale. The total saving of $200 matched the cheapest price we'd ever seen - until Amazon came in a slashed another $50 off the price. Best Buy will be able to deliver before Christmas, though, while Amazon orders will only be dispatched by mid-January.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (256GB): $1,199 iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (256GB): $1,199 $1,099 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for the 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro, but given how the tablet is out of stock everywhere else right now it's the best offer today. The $100 saving off the regular price is still decent for the high-end tablet so one to go for if you don't want to get caught out by stock issues and want one to arrive before Christmas.

Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer: $79.99 Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer: $79.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 – We're always on the lookout for a great air fryer deal and this is a great price for the handy and increasingly popular kitchen appliance. The 3.7qt capacity will allow you to bake, fry and roast without oil, plus the dishwasher safe basket makes clean up super-easy - all for just $30.

Asus Vivobook 15.6-inch laptop: $449.99 Asus Vivobook 15.6-inch laptop: $449.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 – There are a number of laptops on offer in the Best Buy flash sale but this is our top pick. It's an affordable and excellent value machine, with an i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD that will give you the performance you need to power through most everyday tasks and light work with ease.

Lego Super Mario Starter Course (Luigi): $59.99 Lego Super Mario Starter Course (Luigi): $59.99 $47.99 at Best Buy

Save $12 – Lego's weird and wonderful Super Mario inspired toy set is reduced back to its lowest price yet at Best Buy. This latest version features the famous plumber's green-capped brother Luigi as the starring figure, along with enough individual pieces to create your own interactive courses the play through.

1TB Western Digital Black SN850 SSD (Heatsink): $269.99 1TB Western Digital Black SN850 SSD (Heatsink): $269.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 – One especially for the PS5 owners out there looking to add a bit more storage to their console. This matches the best price we've seen for the 1TB WD Black SN850, which is one of the more affordable and straightforward to install PS5 SSDs you can buy. It meets all the requirements detailed by Sony and comes with a pre-attached heatsink to keep it cool when in use so you don't need to worry about installing one yourself.

Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds: $229.99 Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds: $229.99 $139.99 at Best Buy

Save $90 – You'd normally have to pay a serious premium to get a good quality pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, but this deal on the Jabra Elite 85t makes them a better value option. This set boasts solid audio quality, decent battery life and a $90 saving that drops them well below the more expensive AirPods Pro.

Those are just some of our favourites from the Best Buy flash sale. If any stand out to you remember that they will only be available until December 19. We're expecting to see more offers live in the coming weeks in this year's Christmas sales and the upcoming Boxing Day sales.