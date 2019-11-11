The 2017 MacBook Air is at its lowest price we've seen before Black Friday

For those dying for one of Apple's MacBook Air laptops but lacking the four figures of disposable cash required for the latest model, Walmart is running an excellent deal as part of its early Walmart Black Friday sale.

The retailer is selling the 2017 model of the original MacBook Air design at its entry-level spec for far less than it would cost you to get the absolute latest model – even at an entry-level configuration. (What can we say? It's an expensive laptop.)

Apple MacBook Air (2017) is $999 $799 at Walmart

This deal on the original-design MacBook Air gets you the standard 5th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU with 8GB of memory and a 128GB solid-state drive behind a 900p display for $200 off list price.View Deal

Of course, this deal isn't going to get you the latest and greatest that Apple's thin and light laptop line has to offer. However, it's certainly more than enough for the average user to get through general documents work and watching movies. Plus, it's one of the few Apple laptops still being sold in sealed boxes that have the illuminated Apple logo – an icon of a computing generation.

There's no word on how long this deal will last. You might see this year's MacBook Air drop in price on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but we doubt it will get quite this low. So, if the least amount of money spent is your priority, then this might be the way to go.