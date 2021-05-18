The 10 best deals you can expect during the 2021 Memorial Day sales

The highly anticipated Memorial Day sales event is less than two weeks away, which means fantastic deals on everything from appliances, mattresses, and furniture to TVs, laptops, and kitchen devices. To help you prepare for the upcoming bargains bonanza, we're listing the 10 best Memorial Day sales you can expect during the upcoming holiday event.



Because Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, the holiday weekend is a fantastic opportunity to score discounts on outdoor items such as patio furniture, grills, planters, lawnmowers, and more from retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, and Amazon. You'll also find record-low prices on major appliances, so if you've wanted to upgrade your dishwasher or refrigerator, you should hold off and take advantage of the upcoming sales.

Memorial Day mattress sales are also a big category, and luckily for you, most brands like Purple, Tempur-Pedic, and Tuft & Needle have already launched their official promotions. Retailers are offering their best promotions yet with sitewide discounts and free accessories with your purchase.



If home items aren't what you're after, you can also snag tech deals during Memorial Day sales with price cuts on laptops from Dell and HP and TV bargains from Walmart and Best Buy. While we expect to see better deals during the upcoming Prime Day sale, you can still score decent discounts during the Memorial Day event.



See the top 10 retailers where you snag the best Memorial Day sales below, and if you're looking to save today, we've also listed the best offers that have already begun.

The 10 best upcoming Memorial Day sales

Lowe's: Save up to $500 on top-brand appliances

Appliances are a popular category during the Memorial Day sales event, and Lowe's current promotion is offering up to $500 in savings on top brand appliances from brands like GE, Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool. We predict the retailer will offer even deeper discounts during its official Memorial Day sale.

Home Depot: Save up to $400 on appliances, patio furniture, tools, and more

Home Depot is one of the most popular retailers during the Memorial Day sales event, with discounts on major appliances, patio furniture, lawnmowers, and more. Home Depot's current spring sale is a taste of what you'll see from the official Memorial Day sale.View Deal

Tempur-Essential Mattress: from $1,659 now $1,161

Save up to $995 - Tempur-Pedic's Memorial Day sale is happening now and includes up to $500 in savings on select adjustable mattress sets, plus $300 in free accessories. You can also snag a 20% discount on a Tempur Topper and get two Tempur-Cloud pillows for $99.

Best Buy: Save up to $1,700 on major appliances

Best Buy's May appliance promotion is a preview of what's to come during the Memorial Day sale event with big savings on top-brand major appliances. Best Buy's Memorial Day sale will also include tech deals with savings on 4K TVs, laptops, headphones, tablets, and more.

Saatva Classic mattress: $200 off every order over $975 at Saatva

Saatva's Memorial Day preview sale is going on right now and includes $200 off orders over $975. Saatva is one of the more premium luxury brands out there and, while pricey, offer a huge 15-year warranty on all purchases. This deal is similar to what we've seen during Black Friday, so we expect this official sale to be similar to today's promotion.

Dell: save up to $700 on best-selling Dell laptops

Dell's official Memorial Day sale should kick off the week before the actual holiday with deals on its best-selling laptops. You can still score impressive discounts if you browse today's sale, but we expect lower prices during the official Memorial Day sale.

Purple Mattress: up to $400 off a mattress + bundle

One of our favorite Memorial Day mattress deals, Purple is offering up to $200 off its best-selling mattresses. You can save even more (up to $200) when you bundle sleep accessories, including pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector with your purchase. This means you can save up to $100 on the flagship Purple mattress with a Twin-size starting at just $574.

Walmart: rollbacks on TV, mattresses, appliances, and more

Walmart's Memorial Day sale is your one-stop shop with deals on outdoor items, TVs, mattresses, furniture, kitchen appliances, and so much more. You'll see similar discounts from today's sale and expect more items to be added to this section as we get closer to the holiday event.

Amazon: save on grills, patio furniture, outdoor fun, and more

You can gear up for the Memorial Day sales event with Amazon's current spring into summer sale that's happening right now. You can find deals on patio furniture, grills, outdoor sports, and more - everything you need for the upcoming long holiday weekend.

Overstock: Memorial Day blowout - up to 70% off + free shipping

Overstock just launched its official Memorial Day sale last week and includes up to 70% off sitewide plus free shipping on everything. You can score fantastic deals on patio furniture, rugs, bedding and bath, decor, and more.

