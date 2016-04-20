Watch every season premiere on HBO (including Game of Thrones) free this weekend

For 72 glorious hours this weekend, HBO is unlocking its channel to everyone, anywhere, regardless of what cable package you pay for.

Starting on Friday and lasting until late Sunday evening, you have front-row tickets to watch the premieres of Silicon Valley, Game of Thrones, Jurassic World and Beyonce's Lemonade, a super secret project that looks trippier than a Lady Gaga music video.

If you're looking for a dash of poignant political humor, Last Week with John Oliver is on Sunday night as is the Season 5 premiere of the Julia Louis-Dreyfus comedy, Veep.

(Warning: Loud, random noises.)

Clearly the goal here is to convince non-subscribers to sign up for a premium TV package ... but it's tough to complain about HBO's motives when it's giving millions of us the opportunity to check out Game of Thrones without using a friend's HBO Go account or going to somewhere seedy on the internet.

Already cut the cord but don't want to miss on Game of Thrones? HBO Now has an on-going 30-day free trial for new subscribers and can be downloaded from the iOS and Android App Stores.