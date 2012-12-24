LG to unveil new Google TV sets at CES 2013

LG has outlined the new Google TV sets it is planning to unveil at CES 2013, with seven new models set to hit the show floor.

The new GA6400 series will be making its debut, with 42-, 50-, 55-, 57- and 60-inch models to ogle, while the GA7900 editions will land in 47- and 55-inch screen sizes.

The LG GA7900 is the more premium series, bringing LG's low-bezel Cinema Screen design to the party, which LG describes as, "for discerning consumers who want the Google experience, but don't want to sacrifice on aesthetics".

Ouch

That tars the GA6400 line-up with an aesthetic compromise, although it will still come with all the smart TV nouse we're accustomed to from Google TV.

The LG Google TVs will also feature a pre-installed OnLive app, Cinema 3D functionality and dual-core CPUs for nippy image processing that should mean richer colours and better clarity.

But we'll be the judge of that when we check the LG Google TVs out at CES 2013 in January.