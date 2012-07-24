Trending
Brands

Polaroid reboots new AV range exclusive to Asda

By Television  

Probably not quite the cool branding it needs

Polaroid reboots new AV range exclusive to Asda

Polaroid is launching a new range of AV products and you won't be able to buy them anywhere but Asda in the UK.

The new line up includes a Polaroid 3D TV, sound dock and DAB radio which you'll find somewhere between the bread and the milk.

The range comes with a 42-inch 3D TV, going by the catchy monicker Polaroid ELCD42P3DL10, which comes with an Asda-sounding price of £399 as well as Freeview tuner, 3 HDMI slots, PC input and a SCART socket.

Bargain basement

There's also a 32-inch non-3D HD TV with the wallet-friendly price tag of £219.

Also coming to the supermarket aisles are a compact DVD player for £20, a portable DVD player for £45 and a not-too-hideous wooden DAB radio dock priced at £35.

Die hard fans will be pleased to hear that Polaroid will be continuing to make its instant-printing cameras, which you'll be able to buy basically anywhere but Asda – however, a spokesman tells us that the supermarket may be bringing some of the newer models into its camera range soon.

Related news

See more Television news