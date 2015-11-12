Sony's PlayStation live TV streaming service no longer requires an actual PlayStation

Sony is freeing up its live TV streaming service PlayStation Vue from the PlayStation a bit more, announcing that it will be heading to Amazon Fire TV devices starting today.

Previously, you could only access PlayStation Vue through a PS4 or PlayStation 3 if you wanted to stream through Vue on your TV. You could also access PS Vue on your iPhone or iPad.

Now, however, you won't be required to have a PlayStation console to watch Vue on your TV, as you'll be able to access it through the Amazon Fire TV or Amazon Fire TV Stick.

PlayStation Vue on Google's Chromecast will also available in the coming months, though you'll need a compatible iOS device with the PlayStation Vue Mobile app.

Vue-ing options

PlayStation Vue launched in March and is now available across certain parts of the US, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Dallas and Miami.

Sony announced that it's also reducing the price of the PlayStation Vue Core and Elite packages for new and existing customers, with each option dropping about $5 each to $55 and $65 per month, respectively.

The basic package, which costs $50 per month, gives you more than 50 channels, and includes cable network channels like AMC, Comedy Central, Syfy and National Geographic.