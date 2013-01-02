LG's 55-inch OLED TV given UK release date of sorts

LG's fabled 55-inch OLED TV is finally up for pre-order in South Korea, with the company promising a UK release in the next three months.

The lucky South Koreans with KRW 11 million (£6,348) to burn will take delivery of their new TVs in the first week of February while cash-rich Brits eagerly await an official release date.

At the moment, all we can tell you is that LG's OLED TV is scheduled for launch in the UK during Q1 2013 - note 'scheduled', which gives the company leeway to push it back again.

Hard to say

The company has been cagey about the TV's release date from the get go, telling The Verge that "It's really difficult to predict exactly when" the sets would launch, but reckoning that the 55EM9700 55-inch model would "start rolling out some time in the second half of 2012" (which obviously didn't happen).

But for those losing hope, we can confirm that the TV definitely does exist - not only did we manage to get our hands on it at CES 2012, LG also took the slinky TV on the road to various high-end retailers around the UK in December.

Expect more word for LG in the coming months, although we won't be surprised if UK pre-orders open in March with delivery pushed into the following quarter.

Meanwhile, we'll be sniffing out the latest OLED TV tech over at CES 2013, which kicks off next week.