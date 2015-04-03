House of Cards season 4 set for 2016

It will be a presidential year of epic proportions as House of Cards will return in 2016.

The fourth season of the Netflix drama was confirmed for next year in a @HouseofCards tweet. "I will leave a legacy," read the post, along with "#Underwood2016."

The POTUS and First Lady (aka Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright) are expected to return to the show Former President Bill Clinton said is 99% accurate in its portrayal of how Washington really works. Yikes.

2016 is also an election year in the US, creating a tantalizing real-world parallel to the hit show's politicking. If only the actual presidential run could be this entertaining.

No release date was provided, but we anticipate a lot of HOC binge-watching to commence in February.