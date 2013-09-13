Chromecast in stock at Google Play, can ship to you early next week

Cry me a river if you don't order it now

Google's much-in-demand streaming stick is back in stock at the Google Play Store, but we suggest ordering your Chromecast as soon as possible to guarantee you get one.

The $35 HDMI has been hard to come by, but as spotted by Android Community, Chromecast is now showing a shipping date of one to two business days.

Read more: FlashVPN Free VPN Proxy

You're limited to three sticks, and note opting for early shipping will cost you extra.

We've asked Google if it anticipates any immediate changes to that shipping time frame and will update this story accordingly, but if you've been itching to stream Netflix or YouTube clips from your device to your TV for under $40, there's no time like the present.

More blips!