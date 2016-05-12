Champions League and Europa League finals to stream on YouTube for free

Football fans will be able to stream the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League finals for free on YouTube in the UK.

Speculation has been building for some time that BT would share live coverage of the competitions for free online, given its viewing figures through its paid service have been in the hundreds of thousands - compared to the millions ITV was getting for its coverage.

YouTube is no stranger to live-streaming aport, but until now it has been confined to niche sports such as Powerlifting and EuroLeague Basketball, which are not typically broadcast on live TV.

YouTube firsts

This will be the first time that a major sporting event will be streamed on the service for free.

BT has streamed content through the internet before, although not previously through a third-party platform. BT's premier sport channel BT Sport is an IPTV channel, which allows it to broadcast in UHD/4K, which no broadcast standard yet exists for.

The Champion's League Final kicks off May 28, 10 days after the Europa League Final on May 18.

Fans can also stream the matches on BT's own website, as well as view them on Freeview channel 59 which currently acts as BT Sport's showcase channel. 11 other Champions League matches and 13 other Europa League matches will also be shown on the free-to-air channel.

Via Wired