Surprise Uncharted fan film has Nathan Fillion playing Drake

Ever since the release of the first Uncharted video game on PS3 in 2007, which saw the world introduced to the roguish adventurer Nathan Drake, fans have mostly agreed that the only actor worthy of filling the character's shoes in a live action adaptation would be Nathan Fillion (Firefly, Castle).

Now, fans have finally gotten their wish with the release of a surprise short film from director Allan Ungar (Tapped Out), which sees the likeable star don the iconic half-tuck to throw himself into a role that many believe he was born to play.

It's clear that Ungar is a dear admirer of the game series he's adapting, particularly during the short film's climactic getaway scene, which apes the game's style by being filmed from behind Fillion's back, and occasionally employing an over-the-shoulder zoom during shootouts.

Fillion good

Fillion's not the only big Hollywood name to star in this polished production, either — Stephen Lang (Avatar, Don't Breathe) shows up to play Drake's long-suffering sidekick, Sully.

Also starring is Mircea Monroe (Episodes, Hart of Dixie) as Drake's significant other, Elena, along with Geno Segers (Banshee) as the short's villain, and a surprise turn from Ernie Reyes Jr. (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze) as the diminutive torturer, El Tigre.

We think everyone involved has done a pretty great job of nailing the spirit of the Uncharted video games (right down to the transition between 'cut scene' and 'gameplay'). Don't believe us? You can watch the full 15-minute fan film below to see for yourself.