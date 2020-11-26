Stock up on great games with these Black Friday PS5 deals from Walmart

Walmart has slashed the price of a number of popular PlayStation games as part of its Black Friday deals, many of which come with free upgrades to the PS5 version.

The popular retailer has Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS5 for $49.94 (you'll need to add it to your basket to reveal the deal), and Watch Dogs: Legion for just $33.82, though you'll have to wait until December 31st before it ships.

The real value, however, lies in PS4 games that have PS5 upgrades, as they can often be bought for considerably cheaper than PS5-specific versions.

Some games include Madden NFL 21, which is just $28, and FIFA 21, which is also only $28.

We've mainly seen a number of backwards compatible PS4 games receive discounts in the run up for Black Friday, so it's a boon to also see some retailers such as Walmart offering some big savings on the PS5 versions of certain titles.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best PS5 deals in your region.

Walmart Black Friday PS5 deals:

Save $10 Assassin's Creed Valhalla: $59.99 $49.94 at Walmart

Grab your axe and ransack villages, Assassin's Creed Valhalla brings the Viking Age to life. With a $10 discount on the PS5 version of the game, this is a great chance to save on one of the PS5's biggest launch games. View Deal

Watch Dogs: Legion: $59.99 $33.82 at Walmart

Considering Watch Dogs: Legion only came out in October, this sizable discount on the PS5 version of the game is a rare treat. The PlayStation 5 version includes ray tracing for realistic reflections that help make the game's representation of London even more convincing. View Deal

FIFA 21: $50.94 $28 at Walmart

FIFA 21 for PlayStation 4 is just $28 at Walmart, but the PS5 version is also included for free. The game will receive a next-gen upgrade on December 4, so this is a great chance to get FIFA 21 for cheap. View Deal

Madden NFL 21: $34.88 $28 at Walmart

Madden NFL 21 brings the hard-hitting action of the gridiron into your living room, and there's never been a better chance to snag the latest entry in the series for less. While this is a PS4 copy of the game, you're also getting the PS5 version for free when the game gets a free upgrade on December 4. View Deal

The Last of Us 2: $59.99 $29.99 at Walmart

Sony may not have announced any PS5-specific upgrades for The Last of Us 2, but this is still one of the best PS4 games of all time, and thanks to backwards compatibility, you can play it on your brand-new PS5. View Deal

Save $40 Borderlands 3: $59.99 $9.99 at Walmart

With a generous discount during Black Friday, Borderlands 3 is yet another PS4 game that benefits from a free next-gen upgrade when played on PS5. You can enjoy 4K resolution at 60fps, and transfer over your existing save data.

View Deal

Final Fantasy VII Remake: $49.95 $30 at Walmart

Another PS4 game that you won't want to miss, Final Fantasy VII Remake is an exceptional timed PlayStation exclusive. While it isn't optimized for PS5 as of yet, you'll be able to play the game thanks to backwards compatibility.

View Deal

Marvel Avengers: $49.94 $30 at Walmart

Even though its PS5 upgrade won't arrive until 2021, this is a great chance to pick up Marvel Avengers for just $30. The superhero brawler lets you play as all your favorite Marvel characters, and Spider-Man is a PlayStation exclusive.

View Deal

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege: $29.99 $15 at Walmart

Another PS4 game set to receive a shiny new upgrade for PS5 owners, you'll be able to play the popular 5v5 PVP shooter at 120fps to give you that extra competitive edge. View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11: $59.99 $15 at Best Buy

The standard edition of Mortal Kombat 11 has been discounted by at Walmart, meaning you can pick it up for less than $15. Considering it'll work on your PS5 as well as your PS4, and is getting a next-gen upgrade, that's great news.View Deal

PlayStation Now 12 month subscription: $59.99 $44.99 at Walmart

Get access to over 700 games with PlayStation Now, now just $44.99 at Walmart. You can stream or download titles, and it's a great value option.View Deal

Even though PS5 stock is proving difficult to find, this is a great chance to expand your PS5 games library for less. If you're still searching where to buy a PS5, we're carrying out regular stock checks to help you secure one.

If you're interested in even more gaming deals, do check out our dedicated pages for Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, Black Friday PS5 deals, Black Friday Xbox Series X deals and Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals.

We're rounding up the best PS5 Black Friday deals so you don't miss out on any discounts on Sony's next-gen console. We'll also be keeping an eye on any offers that spring up on Cyber Monday.

More PS5 deals

Looking for more PS5 deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Today's best PS5 deals Black Friday Sale ends in 01 days 18 hrs 09 mins 42 secs Sony PlayStation 5 preorder Best Buy $499 View Deal View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.