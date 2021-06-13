Starfield gets a November 2022 release date, and isn't coming to PS5

Ahead of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021, a new trailer for Starfield leaked on the Washington Post, with a trailer giving us a release date of November 11, 2022.

This sprawling sci-fi RPG from Bethesda Games Studios is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, but not any PlayStation platforms like the PS5, in line with earlier comments from Head of Xbox Phil Spencer.

Developing...